Australia Cricket Team News
Australia looking for extra spinner in World Cup squad
Australia is looking for a third spinner in the T20 World Cup squad. The Aussies want to go to the World Cup with another spinner in the squad along with Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwe
Cummins will miss the 3rd test, Smith is all set to lead the Australian side
Captain Cummins will miss the third test due to his family reasons. He'll stay in Sydney as his mother is ailing."I have decided against returning to India at this time as my mothe
Australia to tour Pakistan after 24 years.
After the suspension of tour by New Zealand and England, a black cloud of fear descended on the sky of Pakistan Cricket. However, the cloud of fear is disappearing rapidly. As Cr
Semifinal fixture of T20 World Cup 2021
The final Four were decided after a hard-fought Super Twelve stage, where the top Two teams from each group made it through.Semifinal fixture of T20 World Cup 2021While England and
Warner powers Australia to defeat Caribbean boys
Australia kept their Semifinal hopes alive by recording a facile Eight-wicket win over West Indies in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Tigers concern over West Indies vs Australia game
Bangladesh have returned home. They had a forgettable outing in the T20 World Cup 2021. But, a slim opportunity awaits for the tigers to play the World Cup in the down under next y
Australia postpone Test series against Afghanistan
The Afghanistan Cricket Team were scheduled to play a Test match in Australia in November after the World Cup mission. However, Cricket Australia (CA) has postponed the match as p
Bangladesh's batting was third class: Mark Waugh
Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh is very frustrated to see Bangladesh's batting against Australia. He also rated the batting of Bangladesh as third class.Bangladesh's battin
Tigers end their campaign with another miserable defeat
The Tiger’s disastrous journey has ended with drought in the point table. Australia made the last match a nightmare for an under performed and fragile side. Red &amp; green sur
Preview: Win less Tigers to face mighty Aussies
Bangladesh Cricket Team will play their fifth and last match of the ICC World Twenty/20 on Thursday (November 4) as they take on Australian Cricket Team. Tigers will fly home after
Australia not afraid of Bangladesh's spin.
Australia's five match Twenty/20 series in Bangladesh revealed the team's spin weakness. However, Mirpur's spin-friendly conditions also played a big role. So, Australia is not af
Mirpur wickets are worst: Zampa
Super 12s have become pretty exciting as many teams are fighting to reach the Semis. The finalists of 2010 Twenty/20 World Cup have eyed Bangladesh to advance further in this compe