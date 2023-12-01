Asia Cup 2023 News
PCB announces 15 members Pakistan U-19 squad for Asia Cup 2023
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced Pakistan's 15-member squad for the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) thi
Naseem Shah undergoes successful shoulder surgery
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah underwent successful surgery for his shoulder injury that kept him out of action for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India starting tomorrow.Pakistan pac
I don't feel that 50, 60, or 70 runs is a good standard, I bat thinking about a hundred: Shanto
Bangladesh top-order batter NajmulHossain Shanto started his career with utter disappointment. But he turnedaround his career dramatically in the last one year. He has been the mos
SLC offers 'home' for Afghanistan and India-Pakistan matches
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasexpressed its desire to host all of Afghanistan's home series in Sri Lanka. Italso wants to host all the India-Pakistan matches in Sri Lanka. These sugge
Virat Kohli is world's expensive water-boy
In the recent Asia Cup matchbetween India and Bangladesh in Sri Lanka, former India captain Virat Kohliacted as a "water boy" and his act left his fans amused. Virat was rested in
"Siraj's donation to unsung heroes more important than his performance"
Indian fast bowler MohammedSiraj's decision to dedicate his Player of the Match award in the Asia Cupfinal has won the hearts of many. "I want to give this cashprize (USD 5000) to
Wanted Siraj to bowl 10 overs but trainer stopped him: Rohit Sharma
Indian captain Rohit Sharma was a happy man after the team's Asia Cup title triumph against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Sri Lanka were left in tatters in their own backyard as they suffe
Watch: Virat Kohli gives an epic reaction after Ishan Kishan imitates his walk
Virat Kohli came up with an epic reaction to Ishan Kishan's imitation of the former's walk in the wake of India's Asia Cup 2023 titletriumph.In a video clip that has been doing the
Kuldeep Yadav credits Rohit Sharma after scintillating performance in Asia Cup 2023
India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was not a regular feature of national setup in limited-overs cricket in the recent past years. However, the left-arm spinner didn't bat an eye
"This cash prize goes to the groundsmen" - Siraj wins hearts with his incredible gesture
India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj drew plaudits for his exceptional bowling performance against Sri Lanka in the all-important Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo. The right-arm fast b
"Such a performance we will cherish for a long time," says Rohit Sharma after India lift Asia Cup title
Indian captain Rohit Sharma couldn't be any happier after Team India's Asia Cup title triumph against Sri Lanka in the final showdown. The Men in Blue ripped through the defence of
Siraj's firing spell tears apart Sri Lanka to hand India another Asia Cup
India obliterated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win the Asia Cup 2023. Mohammad Siraj bowled a spell for the ages as he took only 16 balls to take a fifer in ODI's and bundled Sri Lan