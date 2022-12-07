
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Amelia Kerr News
thumb

Kerr, Tahuhu power New Zealand to T20I clean sweep over Bangladesh

New Zealand Women beat BangladeshWomen by 63 runs in the third and final T20I and completed the clean sweep onWednesday (December 7) in Queenstown. Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu are t

thumb

New Zealand Women secure T20I series win against Bangladesh Women

New Zealand Women have defeatedBangladesh Women convincingly again in the second T20I of the three-matchseries to win the series with one match in hand. The Kiwis beat the visitors

thumb

Iyer becomes ICC's Player of the month

International Cricket Council- ICC has announced the names for the Cricketer of the Monthfor February. India's new run-machine Shreyas Iyer has won in the Men's category along with

thumb

Men-Women Nominees for ICC player of the month

International Cricket Council- ICC has announced the names of the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month award. The list includes cricketers from India, Nepal and United Arab Emi

thumb

NZ make light work of Bangladesh's total in curtailed match

Hosts New Zealand have bagged their first win of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup beating Bangladesh with ease in rain-affected match at University Oval, Dunedin.Having lost

thumb

Kerr, New Zealand women set up records

Amelia Kerr's double century and five-wicket haul have helped New Zealand seal another victory by over 300 runs in the third ODI against Ireland women at Castle Avenue, Dublin. The

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.