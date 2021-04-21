
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2021 News
Raza ruled out of international cricket indefinitely

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been ruled out of international cricket for indefinite period after suffering an infection on his bone marrow, which is thought to be dangero

Zimbabwe cannot allow Pakistan to take control, says Mawoyo

Former Zimbabwe Test opener Tino Mawoyo has said that Zimbabwe will have to be ‘flawless’ in all three departments to play good against Pakistan in the upcoming series which is sch

Afghanistan complete whitewash, captain Asghar sets new T20I record

Lethal Afghanistan have completed a 3-0 whitewash over Zimbabwe in the three-match series, winning the third T20I comfortably by 47 runs in Abu Dhabi.Skipper Asghar Afghan, who mad

Nabi, Rashid shine as Afghanistan secure series win

Afghanistan have beaten Zimbabwe by 45 runs in second T20I of the three-match series on Friday (March 19) in Abu Dhabi. With the win, Afghanistan have secured the series win with o

Gurbaz, Rashid fine forms deliver 1-0 lead in T20I series

Following a big win in the second Test, Afghanistan have completed a dominating victory in the first of three T20Is against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachment_161242" al

Rashid's 11-for hands 1-1 draw to Afghanistan

Afghanistan have drawn the two-Test series 1-1 with Zimbabwe, taking the second Test by 6 wickets on day five at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachment_161030" ali

Afghanistan penalised for intentionally conceding boundary

Afghanistan have been penalised one run by the umpires after a bizarre incident during their ongoing second Test match against Zimbabwe.The incident happened on the third day of th

Williams rescues from innings defeat but match still in Afghanistan's hands

Captain Sean Williams has saved Zimbabwe from an innings defeat to Afghanistan, as the second Test goes to the fifth day at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachment_

Rashid four-for leaves Zimbabwe following-on

Afghanistan are sensing a historic innings victory as Zimbabwe are limping in the second Test in Abu Dhabi, staying 234 runs behind in the second innings following-on.[caption id="

Afghanistan's first double centurion Shahidi highlights day two

Hashmatullah Shahidi has become the first player from Afghanistan to hit a double hundred in Test cricket. He achieved the feat during the second day of the second Test against Zim

Bangladesh move to No.7 in T20I rankings

Bangladesh have moved one place up to number seven in the ICC T20I rankings following the series between West Indies and Sri Lanka.Reigning T20 World Cup champions West Indies, Sri

Afghan ton keeps Zimbabwe at bay

After a hammering loss in the series opener, Afghanistan have recovered well to put themselves on top of Zimbabwe at the end of day one in the second Test in Abu Dhabi.[caption id=

