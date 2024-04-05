Abu Jayed Rahi News
Irafan's firing fifer hands City Club a thrilling victory over Brothers Union
City Club beat Brothers Union by 20 runs on Friday (5th April). Irfan Hossain's brilliant fifer handed City Club a fantastic win in a nail-biting thriller in the match. Being inser
Rahi, Taskin run through NZ XI in warm-up game
Bangladesh have started New Zealand tour well as the bowlers put on a show in the two-day warm-up game against New Zealand XI at Bay OvalNo.2, Tauranga.The visiting captain Mominul
Rahi tests Covid positive, HP vs A team series postponed
Pacer Abu Jayed Rahi, who was expected to play for Bangladesh A against Bangladesh High Performance Unit, has tested positive for Covid-19.Bangladesh Cricket Board carried out two
Fizz 5-for in vain as Shakib, Taskin power Mohammedan to third win
Mohammedan Sporting Club are placed second in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, behind rivals Abahani Limited, following a clinical bowling performance that has led them to 27-ru
Domingo reveals three 'leading' Test bowlers of Bangladesh
Bangladesh played with three pacers- Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Abu Jayed Rahi in the first Test against Sri Lanka after a long time. Head coach Russell Domingo has said that
Lower-order batsmen, bowlers keep WI on top
West Indies bowlers have struck early on day two after the lower-order batsmen put on a big total against Bangladesh in the first innings of the second Test at Mirpur.West Indies m
West Indies have the edge after day 1
Nkrumah Bonner and Joshua Da Silva have put West Indies slightly ahead of Bangladesh at the end of day one in the second Test at Mirpur.[caption id="attachment_159308" align="align
WI bat first, three changes for Bangladesh
West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the second Test at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.West Indies are leading the two-match se
Domingo feels 'unfortunate' of not getting pace-friendly wickets
Bangladesh have got some talented pacers in recent times in national cricket team. But these tested fast bowlers are not getting much opportunity to do well in the country. Because
Rahi thankful to Sylhet for pace bowling opportunity
It has been almost a year since Bangladesh last played in red-ball cricket. Three pacers of Tigers Test squad, Abu Jayed Rahi, Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed are also out of inter
Pacer Abu Jayed Rahi tests positive for COVID-19
Bangladeshi pacer Abu Jayed Rahi has been tested positive for COVID-19. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed the contamination on Wednesday 23 September. The test which
Mosaddek also gets married after Rahi
Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, a young all-rounder of the Bangladesh national cricket team, got married after another cricketer Abu Jayed Rahi got married a few days ago. Cricketers are