Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest cricketer to hit T20I century, breaks Shubman Gill's record
Men's cricket has startedrelatively late compared to other events at the Asian Games. This is the firsttime that the Indian cricket team participated in the Asian Games. The women'
Bangladesh announce squad for Asian Games
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the 15-member squad for the 19th Asian Games. Saif Hassan willlead the team. The Bangladesh team will fly to Hangzhou, China on Septembe
Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh's long-time record for fastest T20I fifty
Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Aireehas broken a record formerly held by India's cricketing star Yuvraj Singh.Airee shocked the cricket world by scoring the quickest-ever fifty in Twe
Shivam Mavi to miss majority of domestic season due to injury
The seamer Shivam Mavi faces alengthy absence from cricket after being replaced by Akash Deep on India'sAsian Games squad. The 24-year-old bowler was hurt the day before he was toa
VVS Laxman named as India men's team coach in Asian Games
Former India cricketer VVS Laxmanwill travel as the chief coach for India's men's team. They will have Sairaj Bahutuleas their bowling coach and Munish Bali as their fielding instr
BCB announces strong women's squad for Asian Games
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the women's squad for the Asian Games Cricket to be held inChina. The 19th Asian Games will be held in Guangzhou. Tigresses will playund
Nepal announce squad for Asian Games
On Friday, the Nepalese men'scricket squad that will compete in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, wasrevealed. The games will take place in August.The names of all 15 player
I am surprised Arshdeep Singh's name is in this team: Aakash Chopra on Asian Games squad
Former Indian cricketer AakashChopra is unhappy with the selection of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh after theBoard of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for t
Gaikwad, Jaiswal, Arshdeep named in India squad for Asian Games
India have announced its 19thAsian Games men's team for the September 19-October 8 competition in Hangzhou. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will startin India from October 5. So as the Asia
Cricket included in Hangzhou Asian Games 2022
Cricket is all set to make a comeback at the Asian Games. The decision was taken at the OCA's General Assembly in Bangkok on Sunday following Olympic Council of Asia’s decision to