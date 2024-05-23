
Tim Pringle Career, Biography & More

Tim Pringle
NationalityNetherlands
RoleAll Rounder
Born29th Aug, 2002
Age22 years, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches41322122
Innings491192
Not Out01120
Runs666805712
High Score620202710
Average1.508.258.008.146.00
Strike Rate42.8583.5487.9159.3722.22
100S00000
50S00000
6S01200
4S02260
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 41322122
Innings 41321124
overs 33.14169100.188
Runs 221240427563283
wickets 171687
bestinning 1/511/103/233/213/92
bestmatch 1/511/103/233/214/134
Average 221.0034.2826.6870.3740.42
econ 6.665.856.185.623.21
Strike Rate 199.035.125.875.175.4
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Tim Pringle"
thumb

Saqib Zulfiqar and Kyle Klein added to Netherlands T20 World Cup squad

Kyle Klein and Saqib Zulfiqarhave been added to Netherlands T20 World Cup squad in replace of Fred Klaassenand Daniel Doram, who have been ruled out of the tournament.Doran was out

thumb

Scotland announce squad for tri-series

In preparation for theirforthcoming T20 International tri-series against Ireland and Netherlands,Cricket Scotland named a 14-member squad.Scotland's preparations for theICC T20 Wor

thumb

Ireland, Scotland to play against host Netherlands in tri-series ahead of T20 World Cup

In the run-up to the World Cup,the All-European Tri Series will take place. In the Netherlands,Scotland-Ireland will face the hosts in a tri-series. This T20 tri-series willcontrib

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

We also want to try and get the ICC's attention: Bas de Leede

The epic journey of the Netherlands in the World Cup continues. After defeating South Africa, who are in flying form, this time the Dutch defeated Bangladesh by 87 runs. Such

thumb

It wasn't the easiest track to bat on: De Leede after win against Bangladesh

The Netherlands fairytalecontinues at the World Cup. After beating South Africa, the Dutch beatBangladesh by 87 runs. Scott Edwards' team saw a great win over theTigers.The Netherl

thumb

We’ve said earlier we want to go till the semis: Meekeren

Bangladesh tasted the fifthdefeat in a row in the World Cup. An 87-run loss to associate countryNetherlands virtually ended the Tigers' dream of semis. All batters failed.Shakib, w

thumb

We are putting the work in and getting some of those rewards: Edwards

The fairy tale of the Netherlandsin the World Cup continues. After beating South Africa, the Dutch beatBangladesh by 87 runs. Scott Edwards' team saw a great win on Saturday (Octob

thumb

Netherlands record biggest win as associate country against full-member team

Orange is called the color ofpositivity. The orange-jerseyed Netherlands seem to be proving themselves verywell in the ongoing World Cup. Against the Netherlands, Bangladesh again

thumb

We're targeting to win every game: Edwards ahead of Bangladesh game

The Netherlands was the onlyassociate member with Test playing teams in the Super League. Much like a fairytale, the Dutch have made it to the World Cup. This is not the end! Defea

thumb

Edwards thinks Cook's good idea about Bangladesh side will help them in match

A team's strengths and weaknessescomplement one another. Cricket players, on the other hand, are loath to exposetheir own frailties while threatening their opponents with their abi

thumb

Just want batting to click last four games: Edwards after 309-run defeat against Australia

Netherlands succumbed to amiserable defeat to Australia yesterday. The Dutch lost to the Aussies by ahuge margin of 309 runs in a match full of records. Forgetting the misery ofthi

Latest News

