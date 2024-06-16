
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Nosthush Kenjige Career, Biography & More

Nosthush Kenjige
NationalityUnited States
RoleBowlers
Born2nd Mar, 1991
Age33 years, 3 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIList A
Matches4061
Innings3149
Not Out1427
Runs357433
High Score4343
Average21.0019.68
Strike Rate73.7668.08
100S00
50S00
6S56
4S2425
OverviewODIList A
Matches 4061
Innings 3960
overs 312.4465.4
Runs 13271993
wickets 3860
bestinning 3/224/38
bestmatch 3/224/38
Average 34.9233.21
econ 4.244.27
Strike Rate 49.346.5
4W 01
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Nosthush Kenjige"
thumb

This USA team will feel like they've got one or two more upsets up their sleeves: Taylor

Former cricket player Ross Taylorof New Zealand praised the USA squad for creating history by going to the T20World Cup 2024 Super Eight round.USA made it to the Super Eight roundo

thumb

It's on me: Netravalkar blames himself after India defeat

USA left-arm pacer SaurabhNetravalkar blames himself after the defeat against India in the group-stage ICCT20 World Cup 2024 match.USA lost to India by 7 wickets tocruise their way

thumb

10-15 runs short: Aaron Jones after India defeat

USA stand-in captain Aaron Jonesthinks that they were 10-15 runs short in the match against India and that costthem the match.USA lost to India by 7 wickets tocruise their way thro

thumb

SKY-Dube partnership helps India overcome an inspiring USA side

India beat USA by 7 wickets to cruise their way through to Super-Eight on Wednesday (12th June) at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. A deadly spell from Arshde

thumb

USA receive first ever stopclock penalty

The USA became the first team penalized under the new stop-clock regulations designed to accelerate the pace of play in T20 international cricket. They incurred the penalty during

thumb

Growing up, I used to look up at Rohit Sharma: Harmeet Singh ahead of India game

Harmeet Singh, an all-rounder forthe USA, and Saurabh Netravalkar, a bowler, have expressed their admiration forRohit Sharma and their eagerness to reunite with their former India

thumb

It's a big day for Team USA and for the USA cricket community too: Monank

USA captain Monank Patel says afterthe win against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 that it is a big day forUSA cricket and USA community. USA stunned Pakistan in asuper-over

thumb

We should have never gone to super over: USA captain Monank after Pakistan win

USA captain Monank Patel feelsthat they should have won the game within the scheduled 20 overs of the matchagainst Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 6) but h

thumb

It's a big achievement: USA captain Monank Patel after historic win against Pakistan

USA captain Monank Patel terms thewin against Pakistan as “big achievement” after their historic win againstthe Babar Azam-led side on Thursday (June 6) in the ICC T20 World Cup 20

thumb

Babar rues powerplay batting and bowling after shocking defeat against USA

Pakistan captain Babar Azamthinks that the first six overs both in batting and bowling cost them the matchagainst USA on Thursday (June 6). In the match, USA stunnedPakistan in a s

thumb

Pakistan to begin World Cup against high flying USA

Pakistan will be taking on the United States of America for the 11th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan will be looking forward to start their campaign strong, while USA

thumb

We will make sure that we play the cricket we have been playing: Monank ahead of Pakistan game

USA captain Monank Patel saysthat they will try to carry the momentum in the match against Pakistan whichthey got in their first match against Canada. USA beat Canada by 7 wickets

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.