Nosthush Kenjige Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United States
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|2nd Mar, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 3 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|List A
|Matches
|40
|61
|Innings
|31
|49
|Not Out
|14
|27
|Runs
|357
|433
|High Score
|43
|43
|Average
|21.00
|19.68
|Strike Rate
|73.76
|68.08
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|5
|6
|4S
|24
|25
|Overview
|ODI
|List A
|Matches
|40
|61
|Innings
|39
|60
|overs
|312.4
|465.4
|Runs
|1327
|1993
|wickets
|38
|60
|bestinning
|3/22
|4/38
|bestmatch
|3/22
|4/38
|Average
|34.92
|33.21
|econ
|4.24
|4.27
|Strike Rate
|49.3
|46.5
|4W
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
