Shahnawaz Dahani
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|10th Jan, 1984
|Age
|40 years, 7 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|11
|45
|31
|15
|Innings
|2
|1
|5
|15
|18
|Not Out
|2
|0
|3
|8
|6
|Runs
|4
|16
|22
|40
|22
|High Score
|4
|16
|16
|11
|7
|Average
|16.00
|11.00
|5.71
|1.83
|Strike Rate
|133.33
|266.66
|137.50
|95.23
|18.80
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4S
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|11
|45
|31
|15
|Innings
|2
|11
|45
|31
|25
|overs
|16
|35.2
|152.5
|241.2
|399.2
|Runs
|73
|320
|1331
|1364
|1456
|wickets
|1
|8
|59
|56
|37
|bestinning
|1/36
|2/37
|4/5
|6/19
|4/79
|bestmatch
|1/36
|2/37
|4/5
|6/19
|6/142
|Average
|73.00
|40.00
|22.55
|24.35
|39.35
|econ
|4.56
|9.05
|8.70
|5.65
|3.64
|Strike Rate
|96.0
|26.5
|15.5
|25.8
|64.7
|4W
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Shahnawaz Dahani"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
BPL 2024 Players' Draft: List of foreign cricketers with base price
The BangladeshPremier League (BPL) 2024players’ draft will be held on Sunday (September 24). 448foreign cricketers have registered their names in this year's players' draft. Thelis
Naseem Shah ruled out of Asia Cup
Pakistan's young pacer NaseemShah has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to injury. Another youngpacer Zaman Khan is named as the replacement in the squad.During the game a
Pakistan call up Shahnawaz Dhani, Zaman Khan as Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf's backups
Following Monday's Asia Cup SuperFour encounter between Pakistan and India, in which both Haris Rauf and NaseemShah suffered minor injuries, Pakistan have called up pacers Shahnawa
Pakistan did not ask India to send little kids to play in Emerging Asia Cup: Haris
Pakistan Shaheens defeated Indiain the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to win the tournament title. Afterthe defeat, Indian cricketers and fans claimed that Pakistan won the ma
Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in Emerging Asia Cup
Pakistan Shaheens got off to a winning start in the 2023 ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup campaign with a stunning four-wicket win over Nepal on Friday.Shahnawaz Dahani's five-wicket su
Several Pakistani players to participate in Zim Afro T10
Eight Pakistani players including Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez and Asif Ali will feature in the upcoming Zim Afro T10 League 2023.Eight Pakistani cricketers will compete in the i
Mohammad Haris to lead Pakistan squad in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasnamed a 15-member squad for the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which will beheld in Sri Lanka from July 14-23. Mohammad Haris will lead the Pakis
PSL 8: Mir Hamza ruled out Karachi squad, Brathwaite replaces Parnell in Multan Sultans
HBL PSL 8's injury list grows as Karachi Kings pacer Mir Hamza has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.After repeated bad news of injuries to two of their players, Multan
Shahnawaz Dahani likely to be ruled out of PSL 8 due to injury
Multan Sultans' young pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is likely to be ruled out of the current eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) season due to injury.Multan Sultans' Shahnawaz Dahani could
BPL 2023: Chattogram Challengers rope in Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani
Ahead of the 9th season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL),the team that Chattogram Challengers have arranged this time, there are veryfew big names. That is why there is a lot of
Live: Bangladesh win toss and elect to bowl first, Shakib misses out the match
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to field first in the first match of the T20I tri-series at the HagleyOval in Christchurch on Friday (October 7).Both teams have lots of que