Shahnawaz Dahani

Shahnawaz Dahani
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born10th Jan, 1984
Age40 years, 7 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches211453115
Innings2151518
Not Out20386
Runs416224022
High Score41616117
Average16.0011.005.711.83
Strike Rate133.33266.66137.5095.2318.80
100S00000
50S00000
6S02212
4S00150
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 211453115
Innings 211453125
overs 1635.2152.5241.2399.2
Runs 73320133113641456
wickets 18595637
bestinning 1/362/374/56/194/79
bestmatch 1/362/374/56/196/142
Average 73.0040.0022.5524.3539.35
econ 4.569.058.705.653.64
Strike Rate 96.026.515.525.864.7
4W 00311
5W 00030
10w 00000
News related "Shahnawaz Dahani"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

BPL 2024 Players' Draft: List of foreign cricketers with base price

The BangladeshPremier League (BPL) 2024players’ draft will be held on Sunday (September 24). 448foreign cricketers have registered their names in this year's players' draft. Thelis

thumb

Naseem Shah ruled out of Asia Cup

Pakistan's young pacer NaseemShah has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to injury. Another youngpacer Zaman Khan is named as the replacement in the squad.During the game a

thumb

Pakistan call up Shahnawaz Dhani, Zaman Khan as Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf's backups

Following Monday's Asia Cup SuperFour encounter between Pakistan and India, in which both Haris Rauf and NaseemShah suffered minor injuries, Pakistan have called up pacers Shahnawa

thumb

Pakistan did not ask India to send little kids to play in Emerging Asia Cup: Haris

Pakistan Shaheens defeated Indiain the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to win the tournament title. Afterthe defeat, Indian cricketers and fans claimed that Pakistan won the ma

thumb

Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan Shaheens got off to a winning start in the 2023 ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup campaign with a stunning four-wicket win over Nepal on Friday.Shahnawaz Dahani's five-wicket su

thumb

Several Pakistani players to participate in Zim Afro T10

Eight Pakistani players including Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez and Asif Ali will feature in the upcoming Zim Afro T10 League 2023.Eight Pakistani cricketers will compete in the i

thumb

Mohammad Haris to lead Pakistan squad in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasnamed a 15-member squad for the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which will beheld in Sri Lanka from July 14-23. Mohammad Haris will lead the Pakis

thumb

PSL 8: Mir Hamza ruled out Karachi squad, Brathwaite replaces Parnell in Multan Sultans

HBL PSL 8's injury list grows as Karachi Kings pacer Mir Hamza has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.After repeated bad news of injuries to two of their players, Multan

thumb

Shahnawaz Dahani likely to be ruled out of PSL 8 due to injury

Multan Sultans' young pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is likely to be ruled out of the current eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) season due to injury.Multan Sultans' Shahnawaz Dahani could

thumb

BPL 2023: Chattogram Challengers rope in Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani

Ahead of the 9th season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL),the team that Chattogram Challengers have arranged this time, there are veryfew big names. That is why there is a lot of

thumb

Live: Bangladesh win toss and elect to bowl first, Shakib misses out the match

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to field first in the first match of the T20I tri-series at the HagleyOval in Christchurch on Friday (October 7).Both teams have lots of que

