Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  Mitchell Marsh Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mitchell Marsh
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born20th Oct, 1991
Age32 years, 9 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches357849167139108
Innings616947157132187
Not Out6109352317
Runs151020251272400739995707
High Score18110292100124211
Average27.4534.3233.4732.8436.6833.57
Strike Rate52.7992.55133.19131.6793.3256.87
100S3101413
50S4158252823
6S23585317911883
4S195177110295348790
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 357849167139108
Innings 596423104102147
overs 509.3351.544245.1598.51499.5
Runs 17901913348204732035134
wickets 45541582103165
bestinning 5/465/333/244/65/336/84
bestmatch 7/865/333/244/65/339/156
Average 39.7735.4223.2024.9631.0931.11
econ 3.515.437.908.345.343.42
Strike Rate 67.939.017.617.934.854.5
4W 110337
5W 110022
10w 000000
News related "Mitchell Marsh"
thumb

Gulbadin Naib replaces Mitchell Marsh at Delhi Capitals

Afghanistan star all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has replaced Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This will be Gulbadin Naib's f

thumb

Delhi Capitals Mitchell Marsh's IPL 2024 Journey Cut Short by Hamstring Injury

Delhi Capitals' hard-hitting batter, Mitchell Marsh, has encountered a setback in his Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL) campaign. The Australian powerhouse has been sidelined for t

thumb

Marsh left IPL due to injury and returned home

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has to return home in the middle of IPL. Marsh returned to Australia without completing the IPL due to a hamstring injury. It is not yet c

thumb

Marsh ruled out with a hamstring injury

Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. Delhi had to hear the bad news of injury after losing the match. Delhi's ace all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out for at

thumb

Mitchell Marsh ruled out of IPL ahead of Mumbai Indians clash, confirms Sourav Ganguly

Delhi Capitals all rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss the high voltage match against Mumbai Indians, Sourav Ganguly has confirmed it.Mitchell MarshDelhi Capitals foreign recruitment,

thumb

"Nice to have them in the pocket" - Mitchell Starc after picking up the wickets of his fellow Australian mates

Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Delhi Capitals by 106 runs on Wednesday (3rd April) in a high scoring affair. Sunil Narine's blitzkrieg 85 off 39 deliveries, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

thumb

Marsh to lead Australia in the upcoming T20 world cup

Cricket Australia have announced their skipper for the upcoming T20 world cup which starts from June in USA and Caribbeans. Pat Cummins who is the captain of ODI's and Tests has go

thumb

Ravichandran Ashwin takes a dig at Ben Stokes

Australia won the second Testagainst New Zealand. They won by 3 wickets thanks to a great innings byMitchell Marsh and Alex Carey. India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, whopulled

thumb

Carey, Cummins, Marsh ace tough chase at Christchurch to whitewash Kiwis

Australia crashed New Zealand by 3 wickets and whitewashed the blackcaps in their own backyard. Alex Carey's match winning 98*, Mitchell Marsh's thumping 80 and Pat Cummins ice coo

thumb

Pat Cummins ponders captaincy future to prolong his playing career

Australian skipper Pat Cummins remains unsure to lead his side for rest of his career. Pat Cummins, replaced Tim Paine as the test captain of Australian team and replaced Aaron Fin

thumb

Skipper Marsh and coach are in high praise of Tim David after his last ball heroic in Wellington

After Tim David's last ball heroics in Wellington Australia's T20 captain Mitchell Marsh and coach Andrew McDonald were in all praise of the T20 powerhouse Tim David. Tim David's m

thumb

Final ball boundary from Tim David takes Australia home in a nail biting finish in Wellington

Last ball boundary from Tim David took Australia home after a nail biting finish in Wellington. Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 72* off only 44 deliveries and Tim David's blinder 31* fro

