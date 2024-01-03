Wasim Akram Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|3rd Jun, 1966
|Age
|58 years, 2 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|104
|356
|5
|594
|257
|Innings
|147
|280
|5
|467
|355
|Not Out
|19
|55
|1
|97
|40
|Runs
|2898
|3717
|55
|6993
|7161
|High Score
|257
|86
|24
|89
|257
|Average
|22.64
|16.52
|13.75
|18.89
|22.73
|Strike Rate
|88.33
|122.22
|100S
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|50S
|7
|6
|0
|17
|24
|6S
|57
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|104
|356
|5
|594
|257
|Innings
|181
|351
|5
|0
|0
|overs
|3771.1
|3031
|19
|4953.1
|8379.3
|Runs
|9779
|11812
|121
|19303
|22549
|wickets
|414
|502
|8
|881
|1042
|bestinning
|7/119
|5/15
|2/19
|5/10
|8/30
|bestmatch
|11/110
|5/15
|2/19
|5/10
|Average
|23.62
|23.52
|15.12
|21.91
|21.64
|econ
|2.59
|3.89
|6.36
|3.89
|2.69
|Strike Rate
|54.60
|36.20
|14.20
|33.70
|48.2
|4W
|20
|17
|0
|34
|0
|5W
|25
|6
|0
|12
|70
|10w
|5
|0
|0
|0
|16
