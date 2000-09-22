Fazalhaq Farooqi Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|22nd Sep, 2000
|Age
|23 years, 10 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|24
|56
|27
|12
|Innings
|7
|3
|11
|14
|18
|Not Out
|4
|2
|7
|8
|9
|Runs
|7
|1
|5
|22
|48
|High Score
|4
|1
|2
|7
|17
|Average
|2.33
|1.00
|1.25
|3.66
|5.33
|Strike Rate
|24.13
|25.00
|20.83
|39.28
|40.33
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4S
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|24
|56
|27
|12
|Innings
|19
|24
|56
|27
|21
|overs
|145
|90.4
|211.2
|205.3
|210.1
|Runs
|775
|590
|1419
|1178
|794
|wickets
|32
|27
|62
|38
|22
|bestinning
|4/49
|3/11
|3/11
|4/49
|6/26
|bestmatch
|4/49
|3/11
|3/11
|4/49
|7/50
|Average
|24.21
|21.85
|22.88
|31.00
|36.09
|econ
|5.34
|6.50
|6.71
|5.73
|3.77
|Strike Rate
|27.1
|20.1
|20.4
|32.4
|57.3
|4W
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Fazalhaq Farooqi"
BPL 2024: Pooran, Farooqi join Rangpur Riders squad
Caribbean superstar NicholasPooran and Afghanistan's star pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi have joined the last partof the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Both of them will play in playoffs
Farooqi, Naveen, Mujeeb to receive restricted NOCs as ACB softens sanctions
On Monday, January 8th, theAfghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officially declared that sanctions againstthree players—Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman had beenmod
BBL campaign of Mujeeb Ur Rahman concludes as ACB revokes his NOC
The No-Objection Certificate(NOC) that Mujeeb Ur Rahman had been playing for with the Melbourne Renegadesfor the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) has been withdrawn by theAfg
Naveen, Farooqi named in Afghanistan squad, Mujeeb misses out
The fast bowlers Naveen-ul-Haqand Fazalhaq Farooqi have been selected for Afghanistan's Twenty20International series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, spinnerMujeeb
Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi to miss IPL 2024 as ACB decides not to grant them NOCs
The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has penalized Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq forprioritizing personal interests over playing for Afghanistan. The cricket
Samp Army snap Delhi Bulls’ victory run through a thrilling 4-wicket win
Samp Army marchedpast Delhi Bulls by four wickets in the 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at theZayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi Bulls was restricted to 95 for 8 through finespells from
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Fazalhaq Farooqi's deadly four fer before Azmatullah's blitzkrieg 73* help Afghanistan win over Sri Lanka
Afghanistan crushed Sri Lanka by on Monday (30th October) at Pune. Fazalhaq Farooqi's deadly four wicket haul before Azmatullah Omarzai's quick-fire 73 helped Afghanistan chase dow
Live: Bangladesh bat first, make three changes including Shamim Hossain's debut
Bangladesh have won the toss and electedto bat first in their second match of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan in Lahoreon Monday (September 3). Bangladesh have made threechanges t
Towhid Hridoy special gives Bangladesh a memorable victory over Afghanistan
Bangladesh won a thriller against Afghanistan by 2 wickets on Friday (14th July) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Shamim Hossain and Towhid Hridoy's fantastic partn
I am always aggressive: Shoriful on his celebration
Bangladesh have finally seenvictory in the third ODI of the series against Afghanistan on Tuesday (July11). A 7-wicket win in the last match of the series helped Bangladesh to avoi
Fazalhaq Farooqi's fantastic spell before Zadran's gutsy 41* help Afghanistan go 1-0 up in the series
Afghanistan won the first ODI against Bangladesh by 17 runs in DLS method on Wednesday (5 July) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong. A clinical display from every departme