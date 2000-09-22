
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi Career, Records, Biography & More

Fazalhaq Farooqi Career, Records, Biography & More

Fazalhaq Farooqi
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born22nd Sep, 2000
Age23 years, 10 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1924562712
Innings73111418
Not Out42789
Runs7152248
High Score412717
Average2.331.001.253.665.33
Strike Rate24.1325.0020.8339.2840.33
100S00000
50S00000
6S00013
4S10026
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1924562712
Innings 1924562721
overs 14590.4211.2205.3210.1
Runs 77559014191178794
wickets 3227623822
bestinning 4/493/113/114/496/26
bestmatch 4/493/113/114/497/50
Average 24.2121.8522.8831.0036.09
econ 5.346.506.715.733.77
Strike Rate 27.120.120.432.457.3
4W 20020
5W 00001
10w 00000
News related "Fazalhaq Farooqi"
thumb

BPL 2024: Pooran, Farooqi join Rangpur Riders squad

Caribbean superstar NicholasPooran and Afghanistan's star pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi have joined the last partof the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Both of them will play in playoffs

thumb

Farooqi, Naveen, Mujeeb to receive restricted NOCs as ACB softens sanctions

On Monday, January 8th, theAfghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officially declared that sanctions againstthree players—Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman had beenmod

thumb

BBL campaign of Mujeeb Ur Rahman concludes as ACB revokes his NOC

The No-Objection Certificate(NOC) that Mujeeb Ur Rahman had been playing for with the Melbourne Renegadesfor the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) has been withdrawn by theAfg

thumb

Naveen, Farooqi named in Afghanistan squad, Mujeeb misses out

The fast bowlers Naveen-ul-Haqand Fazalhaq Farooqi have been selected for Afghanistan's Twenty20International series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, spinnerMujeeb

thumb

Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi to miss IPL 2024 as ACB decides not to grant them NOCs

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has penalized Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq forprioritizing personal interests over playing for Afghanistan. The cricket

thumb

Samp Army snap Delhi Bulls’ victory run through a thrilling 4-wicket win

Samp Army marchedpast Delhi Bulls by four wickets in the 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at theZayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi Bulls was restricted to 95 for 8 through finespells from

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Fazalhaq Farooqi's deadly four fer before Azmatullah's blitzkrieg 73* help Afghanistan win over Sri Lanka

Afghanistan crushed Sri Lanka by on Monday (30th October) at Pune. Fazalhaq Farooqi's deadly four wicket haul before Azmatullah Omarzai's quick-fire 73 helped Afghanistan chase dow

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bat first, make three changes including Shamim Hossain's debut

Bangladesh have won the toss and electedto bat first in their second match of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan in Lahoreon Monday (September 3). Bangladesh have made threechanges t

thumb

Towhid Hridoy special gives Bangladesh a memorable victory over Afghanistan

Bangladesh won a thriller against Afghanistan by 2 wickets on Friday (14th July) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Shamim Hossain and Towhid Hridoy's fantastic partn

thumb

I am always aggressive: Shoriful on his celebration

Bangladesh have finally seenvictory in the third ODI of the series against Afghanistan on Tuesday (July11). A 7-wicket win in the last match of the series helped Bangladesh to avoi

thumb

Fazalhaq Farooqi's fantastic spell before Zadran's gutsy 41* help Afghanistan go 1-0 up in the series

Afghanistan won the first ODI against Bangladesh by 17 runs in DLS method on Wednesday (5 July) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong. A clinical display from every departme

