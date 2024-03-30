
Jan Stander

NationalityScotland
RoleBowlers
Born4th Jan, 1982
Age42 years, 7 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches51122231
Innings51121222
Not Out12430
Runs449440530864
High Score22451168064
Average11.0010.4423.8216.2132.00
Strike Rate58.66104.44148.3570.6449.61
100S00100
50S00111
6S3421102
4S1629184
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 51122231
Innings 4714202
overs 2513.328.3144.130
Runs 16615627882191
wickets 635245
bestinning 2/252/242/244/413/43
bestmatch 2/252/242/244/415/91
Average 27.6652.0055.6034.2018.20
econ 6.6411.559.755.693.03
Strike Rate 25.0027.0034.2036.0036.0
4W 00010
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Jan Stander"
thumb

Ireland, Scotland to play against host Netherlands in tri-series ahead of T20 World Cup

In the run-up to the World Cup,the All-European Tri Series will take place. In the Netherlands,Scotland-Ireland will face the hosts in a tri-series. This T20 tri-series willcontrib

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Ireland qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

After the match at Goldenacre,where Ireland were scheduled to face Germany in their penultimate encounter,was postponed due to rain, Ireland became the first team to qualify for th

thumb

Scotland announces squad for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, which takes place in Edinburgh from July 20-28.Scotland had a memorable season in the

thumb

Scotland announce squad for Cricket World Cup qualifier

The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today ahead of the men's ICC World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe, which takes place from 18 June to 9 July.Scotland have named their 15-man squad

thumb

Cricket Scotland announce men's and women's contract list for 2023–24

Cricket Scotland have announced the list of male andWomen's players to be signed professionally for 2023–24.Cricket Scotland have recently announced the list of cricketers who have

thumb

Pete Fitzboydon appointed Interim CEO Of Scotland Cricket

Cricket Scotland has announced the appointment of Pete Fitzboyden as interim CEO. Fitzboyden joins a six-month deal, replacing Gordon Arthur effective immediately after Arthur anno

thumb

Kyle Coetzer announces international retirement

Scotland'sKyle Coetzer has announced his retirement from international cricket after a glorious career.Kyle Coetzer, the former Scotland captain, has announced his retirement from

thumb

Doug Watson becomes Scotland's interim head coach

South African Watson, head coach of male performance for the Auckland Aces in New Zealand, will take over the reins on April 8 and remain in charge until July 31.Doug Watson, the A

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane to be picked in Nepal squad for the Tri-Series

Sandeep Lamichhane, former captain of the Nepal team, is set to be included in the national team for the tri-series against Namibia and Scotland in Kirtipur.Sandeep Lamichhane coul

thumb

Calum MacLeod announces retirement from international cricket

Calum MacLeod, the man responsible for one of the greatest batting performances in Scottish cricket history, has announced his retirement from internationals.The 33-year-old has ma

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

