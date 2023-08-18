Barry McCarthy
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|13th Sep, 1992
|Age
|31 years, 10 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|43
|44
|77
|71
|23
|Innings
|28
|26
|46
|50
|34
|Not Out
|7
|9
|16
|14
|8
|Runs
|171
|218
|397
|665
|523
|High Score
|18
|32
|51
|110
|51
|Average
|8.14
|12.82
|13.23
|18.47
|20.11
|Strike Rate
|57.19
|124.57
|126.03
|93.53
|50.14
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6S
|1
|11
|20
|29
|6
|4S
|14
|15
|29
|48
|63
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|43
|44
|77
|71
|23
|Innings
|43
|44
|74
|69
|38
|overs
|360.4
|154.5
|254.5
|553.2
|572
|Runs
|2085
|1343
|2215
|2987
|2068
|wickets
|70
|44
|81
|116
|70
|bestinning
|5/46
|4/30
|4/12
|6/39
|6/63
|bestmatch
|5/46
|4/30
|4/12
|6/39
|7/120
|Average
|29.78
|30.52
|27.34
|25.75
|29.54
|econ
|5.78
|8.67
|8.69
|5.39
|3.61
|Strike Rate
|30.9
|21.1
|18.8
|28.6
|49.0
|4W
|2
|2
|5
|3
|2
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Barry McCarthy"
Bumrah's impressive comeback outing helps India win against Ireland by 2 runs
India have registered their first victory against Ireland in the very first match of the T20I series by 2 runs (DLS method) on Friday (18th August) in the Dublin. Bowlers fantastic
Burl stars as Zimbabwe win series-decider against Ireland
Zimbabwe have defeated Ireland by4 wickets in the series- decider on Sunday (January 15) in Harare. With thewin, the hosts clinch the three-match T20I series by 2-1.Zimbabwe captai
Finch, bowlers help Australia to secure convincing win against Ireland
Australia have won their fourthmatch in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup comprehensively by 42 runs against Irelandon Monday (October 31) at The Gabba in Brisbane. With the win, they ha
Ireland pick up famous win against England in T20 World Cup
Ireland have registered a famouswin against England in a rain-hit game of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 onWednesday (October 26) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They beat the Eng
Raza's 82* propels Zimbabwe to stunning win over Ireland
Zimbabwe have kicked off their WorldCup campaign with an easy win of 31 runs against Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20World Cup 2022 on Monday (October 17) in Hobart.After being sent to
Balbirnie, Tucker star in Ireland's big win against Afghanistan
Ireland have finally managed towin a match after losing seven T20Is and three ODIs straight. They beat thestrong Afghanistan side by 7 wickets on Tuesday (August 9) in Belfast. Wit
Parnell's five-for helps South Africa to whitewash Ireland
South Africa have beaten Irelandby a huge margin of 44 runs in the second and final T20I in Bristol, England.With this victory, the Proteas achieved the glory of whitewashing the o
Getkate, McCarthy left out of Ireland's final squad for T20 World Cup
Ireland have named the 15-memberfinal squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday (October 7). ShaneGetkate, Graham Kennedy and Barry McCarthy have been excluded from the
Balbirnie to lead as Ireland announce 14 members squad
Cricket Ireland has chosen a dynamic 14-player squad for first one-day international match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The first match is going to take place