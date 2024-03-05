Shannon Gabriel
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|28th Apr, 1988
|Age
|36 years, 3 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|58
|25
|2
|39
|58
|124
|Innings
|87
|16
|0
|8
|30
|173
|Not Out
|34
|9
|0
|6
|17
|69
|Runs
|229
|24
|0
|4
|65
|532
|High Score
|20
|12
|0
|2
|12
|20
|Average
|4.32
|3.42
|2.00
|5.00
|5.11
|Strike Rate
|34.74
|38.09
|30.76
|47.79
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4S
|28
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|58
|25
|2
|39
|58
|124
|Innings
|102
|25
|2
|37
|58
|217
|overs
|1539.1
|191.2
|7
|107
|432.1
|2953
|Runs
|5241
|1134
|56
|802
|2240
|10254
|wickets
|164
|33
|3
|32
|83
|328
|bestinning
|8/62
|3/17
|3/44
|3/19
|5/33
|8/62
|bestmatch
|13/121
|3/17
|3/44
|3/19
|5/33
|13/121
|Average
|31.95
|34.36
|18.66
|25.06
|26.98
|31.26
|econ
|3.40
|5.92
|8.00
|7.49
|5.18
|3.47
|Strike Rate
|56.3
|34.7
|14.0
|20.0
|31.2
|54.0
|4W
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|5W
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
News related "Shannon Gabriel"
"World cricket is doing everything so that West Indies Cricket are never strong again"
Chief Executive of Cricket WestIndies Jonny Grave alleged that the dominant cricket teams are trying toprevent West Indies cricket from becoming a strong team again.West Indies was
Bizarre run-out controversy in Australia-West Indies second T20I
A major controversy over umpiringwas seen in Australia - West Indies 2nd T20I. As the players did not apply, theumpire did not announce a single wicket decision in favor of Austral
Maxwell's record-equaling century gives Australia easy win
Glenn Maxwell has made himselfsynonymous with aggressive cricket. Maxwell hit a great century in the secondT20I against the West Indies in an extremely brutal batting. And on thato
Australia grab dominant 8-wicket win against West Indies in third ODI
Australia made memorable their1000th ODI match in their history. They won the match against the West Indieswith 259 balls to spare and set a record for winning the match with the h
Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies
Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil
Shamar Joseph rewarded with CWI central contract
Shamar Joseph gave the entirecricket world a big shock by bringing a historic victory to the West Indies atthe Gabba. Shamar, who wrote a remarkable story of comeback and fight to
Shamar Joseph's 7-wicket haul give West Indies win in Australia after 27 years
West Indies have secured a greatvictory against Australia thrillingly. The visiting team defeated Australia by8 runs in the second and final Test in Brisbane. Australia collapsed l
Shamar Joseph in history book on Test debut
West Indies could not put up anyresistance against Australia in the Adelaide Test. However, the pacer ShamarJoseph, who got the taste of debut for West Indies, spread light in the
Hazlewood stars in Australia's 10-wicket easy win over West Indies
Australia's victory was almostassured by the end of the second day of play in the Adelaide Test. They tookthe expected win in the first session of the third day. Australia beat Wes
Shane Dowrich sues Cricket West Indies for loss of earnings
Despite being 'qualified', he didnot get a place in the national team. On the contrary, the contract was canceled.The complaint was about not playing enough matches. So this time t
7 new faces in West Indies squad for Australia Tests
West Indies will tour Australiain January. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 15-member squad aheadof the two Test matches of the upcoming tour. Seven new faces have beeni
West Indies exclude Shimron Hetmyer for last two England T20Is
Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph willbe rested for the remaining two West Indies T20I matches against England, withShimron Hetmyer being left out of the team.Hetmyer has been out of form