Shannon Gabriel

NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born28th Apr, 1988
Age36 years, 3 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches582523958124
Innings87160830173
Not Out349061769
Runs229240465532
High Score2012021220
Average4.323.422.005.005.11
Strike Rate34.7438.0930.7647.79
100S000000
50S000000
6S600010
4S2810030
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 582523958124
Innings 1022523758217
overs 1539.1191.27107432.12953
Runs 5241113456802224010254
wickets 1643333283328
bestinning 8/623/173/443/195/338/62
bestmatch 13/1213/173/443/195/3313/121
Average 31.9534.3618.6625.0626.9831.26
econ 3.405.928.007.495.183.47
Strike Rate 56.334.714.020.031.254.0
4W 500038
5W 600019
10w 100001
News related "Shannon Gabriel"
thumb

"World cricket is doing everything so that West Indies Cricket are never strong again"

Chief Executive of Cricket WestIndies Jonny Grave alleged that the dominant cricket teams are trying toprevent West Indies cricket from becoming a strong team again.West Indies was

thumb

Bizarre run-out controversy in Australia-West Indies second T20I

A major controversy over umpiringwas seen in Australia - West Indies 2nd T20I. As the players did not apply, theumpire did not announce a single wicket decision in favor of Austral

thumb

Maxwell's record-equaling century gives Australia easy win

Glenn Maxwell has made himselfsynonymous with aggressive cricket. Maxwell hit a great century in the secondT20I against the West Indies in an extremely brutal batting. And on thato

thumb

Australia grab dominant 8-wicket win against West Indies in third ODI

Australia made memorable their1000th ODI match in their history. They won the match against the West Indieswith 259 balls to spare and set a record for winning the match with the h

thumb

Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies

Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil

thumb

Shamar Joseph rewarded with CWI central contract

Shamar Joseph gave the entirecricket world a big shock by bringing a historic victory to the West Indies atthe Gabba. Shamar, who wrote a remarkable story of comeback and fight to

thumb

Shamar Joseph's 7-wicket haul give West Indies win in Australia after 27 years

West Indies have secured a greatvictory against Australia thrillingly. The visiting team defeated Australia by8 runs in the second and final Test in Brisbane. Australia collapsed l

thumb

Shamar Joseph in history book on Test debut

West Indies could not put up anyresistance against Australia in the Adelaide Test. However, the pacer ShamarJoseph, who got the taste of debut for West Indies, spread light in the

thumb

Hazlewood stars in Australia's 10-wicket easy win over West Indies

Australia's victory was almostassured by the end of the second day of play in the Adelaide Test. They tookthe expected win in the first session of the third day. Australia beat Wes

thumb

Shane Dowrich sues Cricket West Indies for loss of earnings

Despite being 'qualified', he didnot get a place in the national team. On the contrary, the contract was canceled.The complaint was about not playing enough matches. So this time t

thumb

7 new faces in West Indies squad for Australia Tests

West Indies will tour Australiain January. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 15-member squad aheadof the two Test matches of the upcoming tour. Seven new faces have beeni

thumb

West Indies exclude Shimron Hetmyer for last two England T20Is

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph willbe rested for the remaining two West Indies T20I matches against England, withShimron Hetmyer being left out of the team.Hetmyer has been out of form

