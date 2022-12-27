
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Nauman Ali Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Nauman Ali Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Noman Ali
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born7th Oct, 1986
Age37 years, 10 months, 4 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches154581108
Innings192753151
Not Out48420
Runs2751828032758
High Score972674103
Average18.339.5716.3821.05
Strike Rate46.29111.6599.38
100S0001
50S10414
6S712410
4S355510
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 154581108
Innings 264580176
overs 508.4167.5723.33515.5
Runs 14961189315410103
wickets 4041107372
bestinning 6/1073/315/108/71
bestmatch 7/733/315/1012/114
Average 37.4029.0029.4727.15
econ 2.947.084.352.87
Strike Rate 76.324.540.556.7
4W 10118
5W 30126
10w 0006
News related "Noman Ali"
thumb

Latham, Conway make strong start after Pakistan score 438 runs in first innings

New Zealand are responding wellto the big total of hosts Pakistan in the ongoing Karachi Test. Batting firston good batting, the hosts scored 438 runs in the first innings. In repl

thumb

Yasir Shah returns to Pakistan Test squad

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah hasgone through a lot of hardships in the last one year due to injuries, fitnessallegations, and cases of harassment of women. But he has finally return

thumb

Pakistan announce 12 man squad for Chattogram Test

A 12-member Pakistan squad has been announced for the first Test (Chittagong Test) of the two-match Test series between host Bangladesh and visiting Pakistan. A day before the matc

thumb

Dominant Pakistan complete series sweep

Pakistan have completed a 2-0 sweep over Zimbabwe following an innings and 147-run win on day four of the second Test at Harare Sports Club.[caption id="attachment_165076" align="a

thumb

Pakistan a wicket away from concluding Africa tour

The second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare Sports Club goes into the fourth day with the visitors needing just one wicket to clean things up.Following on after a mere

thumb

Abid, Nauman blitz set the tone for Pakistan

Pakistan are in full control of the second Test against Zimbabwe at the end of the second day at Harare Sports Club.Opener Abid Ali scored his maiden Test double hundred, also beco

thumb

No regrets from Nauman's family for late Test debut

Pakistani slow left-arm spinner Nauman Ali made history as he bagged a 5-wicket-haul for Pakistan in his debut Test against South Africa at Karachi.At the age of 34 yrs, 114 days h

thumb

Nauman, Yasir heroics hand Pakistan 1-0 lead

Babar Azam's first Test as Pakistan captain has resulted in a seven-wicket victory against South Africa inside four days in Karachi.In the second session of day four of the first T

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.