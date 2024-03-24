
Vishwa Fernando Career, Biography & More

Vishwa Fernando
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born18th Sep, 1991
Age32 years, 10 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches20812546102
Innings2781428121
Not Out146002054
Runs10630211102651
High Score387271841
Average8.1515.002.002.7512.759.71
Strike Rate27.6749.18100.0064.7033.7736.06
100S000000
50S000000
6S1000011
4S11301975
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 20812546102
Innings 33812544168
overs 50749.3263.3302.42217.1
Runs 18693371648217188290
wickets 50502457274
bestinning 5/1011/353/223/45/14
bestmatch 8/1331/353/223/49/145
Average 37.3867.4020.0830.1430.25
econ 3.686.808.007.595.673.73
Strike Rate 60.859.415.831.848.5
4W 3000012
5W 1000010
10w 000000
News related "Vishwa Fernando"
thumb

Sri Lanka pile runs as Bangladesh lose 5 chasing 511

Sri Lanka have batted, batted and outbatted Bangladesh. They have posted a mammoth 510 runs on the board. Kamindu Mendis' marathon 164 off 237 balls and Dhananjaya De Silva's 109 t

thumb

Dimuth Karunaratne fifty helps Sri Lanka finish day 2 on 119-5 with a lead of 211

Sri Lanka have scored 119-5 and are ahead of Bangladesh by 211 runs. Nightwatchman Taijul Islam's gutsy 47 was the only innings which gave Bangladesh some substantial runs, barring

thumb

Bangladesh bowled out for 188 runs, 92 runs behind of Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have been bowled for 188 runs and are 92 runs behind of Sri Lanka. Nightwatchman Taijul Islam's gutsy 47 was the only innings which gave Bangladesh some substantial runs

thumb

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka emerges victorious in inter-Mission Cricket Tournament

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka cricket team clinched the championship trophy in the inter-Mission cricket tournament held here in Dhaka. The tournament organised by the British Hig

thumb

'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement

Mickey Arthur has responded to the allegations made against him by Umar Akmal. Mickey Arthur has urged Umar Akmal to take a look back at his own behavior before claiming the former

thumb

Mickey Arthur's "unprofessional" behavior is accused by Umar Akmal for destroying his career

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me at the time, but the team management at the time didn't say anything and they're still silent today." Mickey Arthur, on the other hand, l

thumb

Babar Azam will become a legend in white ball cricket, says Ian Bishop

West Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam, claiming he will be the greatest white-ball cricketer of all time, particularly in the

thumb

Babar Azam wants to win the next two World Cups for Pakistan

No doubt enjoying my form but with this form my number one goal is to win the two World Cups for Pakistan in the next year and a half and when that happens I will feel like my runs

thumb

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 3rd T20I of Afghanistan Tour of Zimbabwe will be held between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe on 14 June 2022 at Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.The third and final T20I of the t

thumb

Sunil Gavaskar give a Compliment, Umran Malik is the second Indian player I'm looking to see after Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar praised Indian fast bowling sensation Umran Malik and said the last time he was so excited to see an Indian player like Malik was for Sachin Te

thumb

SL vs AUS: Australian Pacer Kane Richardson gets ruled out from the ODI series sue to injury

The Australia national cricket team has suffered a major blow when star pacemaker Kane Richardson was injured and ruled out of the entire five-game One Day International (ODI) seri

thumb

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Trailing 2-0 in the series, India will need to show their temper when they face South Africa in the third T20I to keep the series alive. The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatn

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

