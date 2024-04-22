Amir Ali
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|24th Nov, 1978
|Age
|45 years, 8 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|10
|24
|14
|Innings
|8
|20
|12
|Not Out
|3
|4
|3
|Runs
|97
|222
|318
|High Score
|32
|32
|53
|Average
|19.39
|13.87
|35.33
|Strike Rate
|149.23
|124.71
|100.31
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|2
|7
|6
|4S
|11
|19
|33
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|10
|24
|14
|Innings
|5
|14
|11
|overs
|9
|27
|59.1
|Runs
|67
|216
|308
|wickets
|1
|6
|10
|bestinning
|1/6
|2/26
|4/63
|bestmatch
|1/6
|2/26
|4/63
|Average
|67.00
|36.00
|30.80
|econ
|7.44
|8.00
|5.20
|Strike Rate
|54.00
|27.00
|35.50
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Amir Ali"
UAE qualify for Asia Cup 2025
The United Arab Emirates (UAE)have secured a place in the main stage of the 2025 Asia Cup after defeatingOman in the final of the ACC Premier Cup. Skipper Mohammed Waseem led from
Oman win T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier final
Oman and Nepal have alreadyqualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup from the Asia region. The final match ofthe qualifiers was full of excitement. There, Oman became the champion after
Oman and Nepal qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Nepal and Oman won their respective semi-finals at the Asian Qualifiers to book their place in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.Nepal and Oman emerged victorious from their respective
Afghanistan A to tour Oman for white-ball series in October
The Afghanistan Cricket Board today confirmed that AfghanAbdalyan (Afghanistan A Team) will tour Oman for a two-match One Day series and a five-match T20I series from October 12 to
Oman fined for slow over rate against Zimbabwe
Oman has been fined 40 percent of his match fee for showing a slow over-rate in Thursday's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.Oman was penaliz
Bangladesh to do camp outside of the country for best T20 World Cup preparations
Bangladesh team managementplanned a three-day practice camp in Mirpur before the tri-series and T20 WorldCup in New Zealand. According to the schedule, the camp is running now star
Live: Bangladesh opt to bat in a must win game, Naim in place of Soumya
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and elected to bat first in their encounter against Oman. This match is a must win game for the Tigers, as a defeat will elimi
Batting a massive concern as Bangladesh take on Oman in a must win game
Bangladesh will be locking horns against co-host Omanin a must win encounter. The match will start from 8 pm in the Al Amerat Cricket stadium.The Tigers will be quite content with
Oman opts to bowl in ICC T20 World Cup opener
The muchawaited ICC T20 World Cup 2021 kicks off from today, and it begins with thecontest between Oman and Papua New Guinea. Oman captainZeeshan Maqsood won the toss and elected t
Openers guide Oman to a comfortable victory against PNG
Oman takes theopening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, as they beat Papua New Guinea by 10wickets. Openers Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas completed the chase for Omanwith ease a
Can co-hosts Oman stir something special in the upcoming T20 WC?
Oman will cohost the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 alongside UAE. While Oman did feature in theprevious T20 World Cup, they missed out on making it to the main stage. However,with much st
Live: Oman A opt to bowl in practice game against Bangladesh XI
Oman A captainAamir Kaleem wins the toss and elects to field first in the first practicematch of Bangladesh. The Tigerswill be led by opener Liton Das, as regular captain Mahmudull