Jaker Ali Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|22nd Feb, 1998
|Age
|26 years, 5 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|49
|82
|43
|Innings
|39
|68
|71
|Not Out
|11
|14
|12
|Runs
|587
|1821
|2382
|High Score
|76
|109
|138
|Average
|20.96
|33.72
|40.37
|Strike Rate
|118.10
|75.56
|44.57
|100S
|0
|2
|3
|50S
|3
|8
|16
|6S
|28
|37
|41
|4S
|30
|137
|226
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|49
|82
|43
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
