Jaker Ali Career, Biography & More

Jaker Ali Anik
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born22nd Feb, 1998
Age26 years, 5 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches498243
Innings396871
Not Out111412
Runs58718212382
High Score76109138
Average20.9633.7240.37
Strike Rate118.1075.5644.57
100S023
50S3816
6S283741
4S30137226
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 498243
Innings 000
overs 000
Runs 000
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Jaker Ali Anik"
thumb

Lipu: Litton was very inconsistent while facing the new ball

Chief Selector Gazi Ashraf Lipu explained why the board took the call of dropping Litton Das from the squad and included Jaker Ali.As the series is ongoing, there wasn't much room

thumb

Litton excluded from 3rd ODI squad as Jaker Ali drafted in

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for Monday’s crucial third ODI against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. Opener Litton Kumer Das has been left out of the 15-man l

thumb

Jaker - Ali, Sabbir Rahman's blitzkrieg innings crash Gazi Tyres

Abahani annihilated Gazi Tayres by a massive margin of 146 runs. Fifties from Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sabbir Rahman and Jaker Ali, brilliant bowling from Mosaddek Hossain hand Abahani

thumb

Jaker Ali Anik's heroic goes in vain as Sri Lanka cruise pass through the victory

Sri Lanka won a nail bitter in Sylhet in the first T20I on Monday (4th March) by 3 runs. The debutant bolster Jaker Ali Anik's heroic 68 went in vein as Sri Lanka cruise pass throu

thumb

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field first, Jaker Ali makes his T20I debut

The first T20I of 3 match series is set to start from 6pm. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto have won the toss and elected to field first. Jaker Ali Anik the bolster made hi

thumb

Jaker Ali replaces injured Aliss Islam for upcoming Sri Lanka T20I series

Comilla Victorians wicket keeper batter Jaker Ali Anik replaced injured Aliss Islam for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, starts from 4th March, Sylhet. Aliss Islam was r

thumb

"Comilla are used to playing these big matches, used to playing finals"

Win or Win- Slogan of ComillaVictorians. At least losing in the final is not on the team's syllabus. They playedBPL final four times till now, never lost. The most successful team

thumb

Tamim, Taijul shine in Barishal's thumping win over Cumilla Victorians

Fortune Barishal have beaten Cumilla Victorians by 6 wickets on Friday (23rd February) at Shere Bangla National Stadium Dhaka. Tamim Iqbal's scintillating 66 off 48 balls and Taiju

thumb

I stay with Mohammad Rizwan a little more: Jaker Ali

Mohammad Rizwan, is also loved bymany for his philosophical dialogue with cricket. Rizwan is now in Bangladeshto play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Comilla Victorians.

thumb

Joy's 119, Rishad's 4-fer gives Asian Games squad comfortable win

The Asian Games squad also wonthe second T20 practice match between the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers and theAsian Games squad. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a century for the Asian Ga

thumb

Bangladesh want to use Zakir Hasan in limited-overs cricket besides Tests

Bangladesh young cricketer ZakirHasan appeared in the international arena with Test cricket. It can be saidthat he has already settled in the Test team. However, the selectors want

thumb

Afif, Ebadot return as Bangladesh announce squad for Afghanistan T20Is

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced a 15-member squad for next month’s two-match T20 internationalseries against Afghanistan in Sylhet. All-rounder Afif Hossain and pac

Latest News

app-banner

