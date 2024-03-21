
  Mohammed Shami Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Mohammed Shami Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Mohammed Shami
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born3rd Sep, 1990
Age33 years, 11 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches64922315612388
Innings874433467122
Not Out26192172336
Runs7242100863901049
High Score56250212656
Average11.868.400.005.058.8612.19
Strike Rate73.4285.710.0090.5293.0768.74
100S000000
50S200002
6S259021834
4S78160732112
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 64922315612388
Innings 1229123156122166
overs 1919.176679.3560.31019.22750
Runs 63464271711460455838995
wickets 22916524190222332
bestinning 6/565/693/154/115/697/79
bestmatch 9/1185/693/154/115/6911/151
Average 27.7125.8829.6224.2325.1427.09
econ 3.305.578.948.215.473.27
Strike Rate 50.227.819.817.727.549.6
4W 129031317
5W 6100112
10w 000002
News related "Mohammed Shami"
thumb

Sandeep Warrier joins Gujrat Titans to replace Mohammad Shami

Gujrat Titans lost their pace ace Mohammad Shami for his ankle surgery. And now they have gone for his replacement in Sandeep Warrier, who previously played 5 IPL games. Sandeep Wa

thumb

Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be commenced from 22nd March. But sad news coming up as Mohammad Shami and Prasidh Krishna both have been ruled out of IPL 2024. Prasidh K

thumb

Rohit Sharma heaps in praise India's young prodigies after series win over England

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was in all praise for the youngsters who stepped up against England to win the series by 3-1 with one match to spare. India have been without some exper

thumb

BCCI recommended Mohammad Shami for Arjuna Award, Reports

Mohammed Shami has been recommended for the Arjuna Award, the country's second highest sporting honor, following his exploits in the 2023 World Cup campaign. Shami was one of India

thumb

ICC announces Men's Player of the Month Nominees for November 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the list of nominees vying for the November Player of the Month award. The month was an eventful one for the sport, hosting the

thumb

Mukesh Kumar would become junior Shami: Ravi Ashwin

India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reserved the highest respect for paceman Mukesh Kumar for his impressive performances in the limited games he represented the countr

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Shami runs riot to steer India final of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

India thumped New Zealand by runs on Wednesday (15th November) at Wankhede, Mumbai. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's dual centuries along with Rohit Sharma's quick-fire 47 and Shubma

thumb

Mohammed Shami slams former Pakistan cricketer over cheating allegations

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has slammed former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza over his bizarre claims. While speaking on a Pakistani channel, Raza had claimed that Indian bowlers we

thumb

Indian pacers breath fire in a horror evening in Mumbai as Lankans bundle out for 55

India steamrolled over Sri Lanka as they beat Sri Lanka by a mammoth margin of 302 runs on Thursday (2nd November) in Mumbai. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scored fift

thumb

Shami, Rohit set up another comprehensive win for India as they thump England by 100 runs

The red hot form India dismantled the defending champions by 100 runs on Sunday (29th October). Rohit Sharma's brilliant 87 off 101 balls followed by some deadly bowling both from

thumb

Wasim Akram warns Team India not to drop Mohammed Shami

Wasim Akram feels that the Indian team is good even without Hardik Pandya in their lineup and it would be difficult to drop Mohammed Shami after his performance against New Zealand

Latest News

