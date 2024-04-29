Ravindra Jadeja Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|6th Dec, 1988
|Age
|35 years, 8 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|67
|183
|64
|308
|239
|122
|Innings
|98
|124
|34
|220
|169
|180
|Not Out
|21
|43
|15
|89
|56
|29
|Runs
|2804
|2585
|457
|3359
|3637
|6900
|High Score
|175
|87
|46
|62
|134
|331
|Average
|36.41
|31.91
|24.05
|25.64
|32.18
|45.69
|Strike Rate
|57.04
|84.17
|124.52
|129.24
|85.87
|58.64
|100S
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|50S
|19
|13
|0
|2
|18
|36
|6S
|58
|50
|12
|121
|77
|117
|4S
|283
|188
|34
|244
|264
|725
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|67
|183
|64
|308
|239
|122
|Innings
|128
|175
|62
|277
|226
|221
|overs
|2725.4
|1506.1
|206.1
|845.4
|1927.2
|4776.3
|Runs
|6620
|7384
|1453
|6399
|9229
|11766
|wickets
|275
|200
|51
|214
|265
|494
|bestinning
|7/42
|5/36
|3/15
|5/16
|5/36
|7/31
|bestmatch
|10/110
|5/36
|3/15
|5/16
|5/36
|13/126
|Average
|24.07
|36.92
|28.49
|29.90
|34.82
|23.81
|econ
|2.42
|4.90
|7.04
|7.56
|4.78
|2.46
|Strike Rate
|59.4
|45.1
|24.2
|23.7
|43.6
|58.0
|4W
|12
|7
|0
|3
|10
|22
|5W
|12
|1
|0
|1
|1
|31
|10w
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
