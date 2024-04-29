
Ravindra Jadeja Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Ravindra Jadeja
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born6th Dec, 1988
Age35 years, 8 months, 5 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches6718364308239122
Innings9812434220169180
Not Out214315895629
Runs28042585457335936376900
High Score175874662134331
Average36.4131.9124.0525.6432.1845.69
Strike Rate57.0484.17124.52129.2485.8758.64
100S3000212
50S1913021836
6S58501212177117
4S28318834244264725
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 6718364308239122
Innings 12817562277226221
overs 2725.41506.1206.1845.41927.24776.3
Runs 6620738414536399922911766
wickets 27520051214265494
bestinning 7/425/363/155/165/367/31
bestmatch 10/1105/363/155/165/3613/126
Average 24.0736.9228.4929.9034.8223.81
econ 2.424.907.047.564.782.46
Strike Rate 59.445.124.223.743.658.0
4W 127031022
5W 12101131
10w 200008
News related "Ravindra Jadeja"
thumb

I don’t think he’s good enough to bat at No. 7 in a World Cup side: Moody on Jadeja

Former Australia cricketer TomMoody has expressed doubts about Ravindra Jadeja's ability to perform asIndia's No.7 batter in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Moody believes that thispos

thumb

CSKvsLSG : Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes History as a Captain IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten century and Shivam Dube's aggressive innings propelled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a commanding total of 210/4 in their encounter against Lucknow Super

thumb

IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul CSK vs LSG

Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch Highlights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Fielding Brilliance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Clash Against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday,

thumb

IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] "MS Dhoni Smashes IPL Record with Massive 101m Six in LSG vs CSK Match"

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) delivered a commanding performance as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets in a thrilling encounter on Friday, April 19th. Led by a stellar inn

thumb

IPL 2024 : LSG Mayank Yadav is ready to make a comeback

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face against Ruturaj Gaikawad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19. So far, they have register

thumb

That’s the difference between mediocrity and excellence: Displeasure over commentators using cricketers' pet names

Current-day cricket commentatorsrefer to players by their pet names from the commentary box – they call JadejaJaddu, and use Rutu for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mahi for Mahendra Singh Dh

thumb

He bowled very good slower ones: Jadeja on Mustafizur

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahmantook 2 wickets for 22 runs for Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata KnightRiders yesterday. Ravindra Jadeja, his teammate, has praised hisbowling.

thumb

Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande star with the ball to demolish KKR

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets on Monday (8th April). Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande combined a deadly bowling to restrict KKR for a measly 137 r

thumb

Mustafizur regains Purple cap

Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman has become the highest wicket-taker again after returning to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Before the end of the first innings of the match o

thumb

Would Cummins have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20: Kaif

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeatedChennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. During the match, an incident involvingRavindra Jadeja and Pat Cummins drew attention. Former Indian cricketerMohammad

thumb

IPL 2024: Watch - Pat Cummins upholding spirit of the game after denying 'Obstructing the Field' appeal against Ravindra Jadeja

Skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad won the hearts of the fans when he withdrew the appeal of Ravindra Jadeja who ran right in front of the stumps during the spell of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

thumb

CSK Fan Tragically Killed in IPL 2024: 63-Year-Old Victim of Celebration Gone Wrong

A cricket fan died during a violent argument between fans during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Kolhapur.Tibi

