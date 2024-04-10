Wanindu Hasaranga Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|29th Jul, 1997
|Age
|27 years, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|48
|58
|157
|91
|44
|Innings
|7
|42
|49
|121
|80
|75
|Not Out
|0
|7
|11
|27
|15
|8
|Runs
|196
|832
|533
|1760
|1655
|2657
|High Score
|59
|80
|71
|77
|87
|120
|Average
|28.00
|23.77
|14.02
|18.72
|25.46
|39.65
|Strike Rate
|86.34
|110.19
|123.95
|143.08
|114.29
|88.53
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|50S
|1
|4
|1
|7
|10
|19
|6S
|1
|27
|8
|54
|58
|56
|4S
|29
|75
|54
|175
|153
|316
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|48
|58
|157
|91
|44
|Innings
|7
|47
|56
|151
|83
|73
|overs
|112.2
|379.5
|208.4
|538.3
|650.3
|816.5
|Runs
|403
|1928
|1438
|3670
|3088
|2822
|wickets
|4
|67
|91
|216
|131
|102
|bestinning
|4/171
|6/24
|4/9
|6/9
|6/24
|8/26
|bestmatch
|4/171
|6/24
|4/9
|6/9
|6/24
|10/143
|Average
|100.75
|28.77
|15.80
|16.99
|23.57
|27.66
|econ
|3.58
|5.07
|6.89
|6.81
|4.74
|3.45
|Strike Rate
|168.5
|34.0
|13.7
|14.9
|29.7
|48.0
|4W
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|5
|5W
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|7
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
News related "Wanindu Hasaranga"
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth replaces Hasaranga in Hyderabad
Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of IPL due to injury. Instead, another Lankan spinner, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth , has been added to the team by Sunrisers Hyde
SLC announces the complete schedule of Lankan Premier League 2024
The Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) has announced the fixture of Lankan Premier League 2024. The Lankan league is set to be commenced from Tuesday (2nd July) with the final will held on 2
Kamindu Mendis wins the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2024
Kamindu Mendis beat Irish talented pacer Mark Adair and Kiwi speedster Matt Henry to clinch the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for March 2024. Mendis became the third Sri Lank
IPL 2024: 3 players who can replace Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad
Under Pat Cummins's leadership, Sunrisers Hyderabad were doing well in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. But the 2016 edition champions suffered a major blow as one
Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2024
Wanindu Hasaranga will not playin IPL 2024. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has notified the BCCI that the leg-spinneris injured and would be unable to participate in the league for Sunris
Hasaranga suspended from Bangladesh test series
Wanindu Hasaranga called his test retirement back to play two match test series against Bangladesh, which is set to be commenced from 22nd March. But he was found guilty of a code
Wanindu Hasaranga returns from retirement as Sri Lanka announce test squad
The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announces squad for the upcoming two match test series against Bangladesh. Wanindu Hasaranga has taken back his retirement and he's added to the test sq
Nissanka - Asalanka's record breaking 185 run stand level the series for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets on Friday (15th March) at ZACS, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Hundred from Pathum Nissanka and a fabulous 91 from Charith Asalanka helped th
Bangladesh win the toss and field first, Wanindu Hasaranga comes back
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and elected to field first in the third and decider of the 3 match T20I series. Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasaranga comes
Matheesha Pathirana to miss the third T20I due to hamstring injury
Sri Lankan bowler Matheesha Pathirana will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh which will held on 9th March at Sylhet international Cricket stadium, Sylhet. The series
How to watch Bangladesh - Sri Lanka series live
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka series will be commenced from 4th March Sunday at Sylhet international Cricket stadium, Sylhet. The series will be starting with the T20I's. It'll be live t
Sri Lanka announces strong T20I squad for Bangladesh tour
Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh starts from Monday 4th March. Skipper Wanindu Hasaranga will be back after two match suspension