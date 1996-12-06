Glenn Phillips Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|6th Dec, 1996
|Age
|27 years, 8 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|18
|63
|218
|69
|49
|Innings
|2
|12
|52
|206
|63
|85
|Not Out
|0
|1
|8
|27
|3
|6
|Runs
|52
|351
|1385
|5777
|2024
|3295
|High Score
|52
|63
|108
|116
|156
|147
|Average
|26.00
|31.90
|31.47
|32.27
|33.73
|41.70
|Strike Rate
|43.69
|90.69
|144.72
|141.83
|88.73
|65.11
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|8
|50S
|1
|1
|8
|39
|4
|21
|6S
|1
|14
|70
|308
|63
|82
|4S
|6
|26
|95
|443
|210
|411
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|18
|63
|218
|69
|49
|Innings
|0
|8
|8
|35
|28
|56
|overs
|0
|26
|14.3
|64.5
|112
|474.3
|Runs
|0
|156
|104
|523
|662
|1656
|wickets
|0
|5
|2
|17
|17
|40
|bestinning
|1/9
|1/11
|2/11
|3/40
|4/70
|bestmatch
|1/9
|1/11
|2/11
|3/40
|4/70
|Average
|31.20
|52.00
|30.76
|38.94
|41.40
|econ
|6.00
|7.17
|8.06
|5.91
|3.48
|Strike Rate
|31.2
|43.5
|22.8
|39.5
|71.1
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Glenn Phillips"
Glenn Phillips fifer gives New Zealand hope in Wellington test
The Wellington test is poised now after day 3. Glenn Phillips fifer triggered Australia's massive collapse as they lost 6 wickets for just 37 runs. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitche
Green, Lyon shine in Australia's commanding day in Wellington
Australia's day in Wellington despite the last two wickets fallen on the backend of the day 2. Australia have a massive lead of 217 runs with 8 wickets still in hands. Cameron Gree
All round brilliance from Cummins gives Australia an unassailable lead of 2-0
Australia have beaten New Zealand by on Friday (23rd February) to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the 3 match T20I series. Travis Head's blitzkrieg 45 off 22 deliveries and sup
Pakistan lose straight four matches against New Zealand
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 7wickets in the fourth match of the five-match T20I series. The Kiwis, who hadalready secured the series by winning the first three matches, took a 4-0
Pat Cummins wins ICC Player of Month award for December
Australia captain Pat Cummins winsthe ICC Player of the Month award for December. Cummins won this award afterbeating the other two competitors Glenn Phillips of New Zealand and Ta
Taijul, Cummins, Phillips nominated for ICC Player of the Month for December 2023
December is already memorable forBangladesh, it is said to be the month of victory. However, the month ofDecember 2023 has become memorable for many other reasons. This month was f
An outstanding 70* run stand between Phillips and Santner helps Kiwis level the series
New Zealand won the second test by 4 wickets on Saturday (9th December) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Glenn Phillips unbeaten 40* helped Kiwis chase down a tric
New Zealand want to restrict Bangladesh under 200 runs
The Dhaka Test is going on in atight fight. Currently, Bangladesh is 30 runs ahead of New Zealand in the match.15 wickets fell in the firstday's play. The game ended unexpectedly d
Phillips implements counter-attacking batting plan to get success
Bangladesh and New Zealand's gameis quite equal in the Dhaka Test. At the end of the third day's play,Bangladesh is currently leading by 30 runs. There are 2 more days of play togo
Play calls off due to bad light in Mirpur after Bangladesh's slender lead
Bangladesh have a lead of 30 runs after the day 3 in Mirpur. Another bad light happened in the match and the match time reduced for this reason. Glenn Phillips fighting 87 helped N
I didn't see it: Jamieson about Phillips' "saliva" incident
The scene of using saliva on a ballwas once often seen on the cricket field. However, the ICC has banned the useof saliva for more than a year. As a result, such a scene is no long
Bangladesh complain about Glenn Phillips using saliva on the ball
New Zealand cricketer GlennPhillips created controversy by spitting on the ball in Bangladesh.Zealand Sylhet Test. Although the matter did not come to the attention ofanyone on the