Colombo to hosts Zimbabwe for six white-ball games in January
Zimbabwe will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka in January 2024. It will be both teams' first bilateral T20I series in Sri Lanka as well as their first ODI series on the
ICC announce Deadline for 2023 World Cup initial Squad Submission
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set a date by which member countries must submit their initial squads for the eagerly awaited ODI World Cup 2023.The date is set, the In
We took a lot of belief from defeating Bangladesh last year, says Berrington
Participating in the World Cupwas once a dream for Scotland. But they are now giving the big teams a taste ofdefeat in the World Cup. After defeating the West Indies in the eighth
South Africa register shameful record against India
Before the T20 World Cup, SouthAfrica have big worries about batting. They have recorded a shameful recordlosing five wickets for the fewest runs in T20I among the ICC full memberc
Watch: Rohit takes a superb catch at slip; Kohli, Pant and Rahul hug him
India's veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma's contribution to the national cricket team has never been in doubt. Be it batting and fielding, he has delivered the goods when it mattered
Watch: Bumrah gets rid of Rory Burns in the first over against England
The first match of the five-match Test series between India and England got off to a blistering start at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Earlier, England Test skipper Joe Root won the
Watch: Hasan Ali makes a terrible error; misses an easy chance to dismiss Pollard
Pakistan's pacer Hasan Ali made the headlines after making a terrible mistake during the T20I opener against Pakistan. The fast bowler had an easy chance to get rid of Kieron Polla
Watch: Hasaranga lauds Chahar's delivery that outfoxed him
Wanindu Hasaranga won the hearts of the fans after he displayed incredible sportsmanship during the second T20I against India in Colombo. Sri Lanka's all-rounder who was batting on
Watch: Harleen takes a mesmerizing catch to dismiss Jones in 1st T20I
Indian women team lost to England women in the recently-concluded ODI series. England women were superior across all aspects of the game and they were able to win the first two gam
Watch: 2 women cricketers collapse on the field in a T20 match
Not long ago, Denmark international Christian Eriksen collapsed on the football pitch during the Euro 2020 match against Finland. The Match referee quickly called on the medical te
Watch: Glamorgan pull off the ropes from the jaws of defeat in last ball
Nowadays, the cricket fraternity has seen several thrilling finishes especially those that transpire in the final over. The ongoing edition of the T20 Blast 2021 has produced notab
Watch: Rabada almost performs an awkward celebration after dismissing Pollard
There is no better feeling than seeing big teams battling it out on the pitch in the shortest format of the game. West Indies and South Africa are quite powerful in terms of the T2