Asia Cup 2023 News
Shakib is doing well as captain: Irfan Pathan
Bangladesh have had a poor AsiaCup this year, with the exception of their Super Four victory against India.However, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan was impressed with the perfo
No one but Bangladesh could compete with India in the Asia Cup: Irfan Pathan
India defeated Sri Lanka by 10wickets in the Asia Cup final. Sri Lankans could not stand in front of India inthe final. All the Lankan batters failed to put up resistance. Sri Lank
Watch: Virat Kohli gives an epic reaction after Ishan Kishan imitates his walk
Virat Kohli came up with an epic reaction to Ishan Kishan's imitation of the former's walk in the wake of India's Asia Cup 2023 titletriumph.In a video clip that has been doing the
Kuldeep Yadav credits Rohit Sharma after scintillating performance in Asia Cup 2023
India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was not a regular feature of national setup in limited-overs cricket in the recent past years. However, the left-arm spinner didn't bat an eye
"This cash prize goes to the groundsmen" - Siraj wins hearts with his incredible gesture
India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj drew plaudits for his exceptional bowling performance against Sri Lanka in the all-important Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo. The right-arm fast b
"Such a performance we will cherish for a long time," says Rohit Sharma after India lift Asia Cup title
Indian captain Rohit Sharma couldn't be any happier after Team India's Asia Cup title triumph against Sri Lanka in the final showdown. The Men in Blue ripped through the defence of
ACC and SLC announce USD 50,000 reward for groundmen, curators
As the rumors of the Asia Cup notbeing held in Pakistan spread, when alternative venues were being looked for,the name of Bangladesh also came up. However, due to the rainy season,
Mohammed Siraj's lethal bowling display earns India 8th Asia Cup title
India have chased down Sri Lanka’s51-run target to win the Asia Cup 2023 title with ease on Sunday (September 17)in Colombo. A shambolic batting display from Sri Lanka sums up the
Sri Lanka all out for 50 in Asia Cup final, Siraj makes a record with career-best 6 wickets
A shambolic batting display from SriLanka sums up the first innings of the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday (September17) in Colombo. The hosts are bowled out for just 50 runs in just
Live: Sri Lanka bat first in Asia Cup 2023 final
Sri Lanka have won the toss andelected to bat first in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday(September 17) in Colombo.Sri Lanka have made one forcedchange to their sq
Washington Sundar to replace Injured Axar Patel in India’s squad ahead of final
Washington Sundar, the talented 23-year-old off-spin all-rounder, will join the Indian squad in Colombo for the much-awaited Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.Young all-rounder Wash
Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of Asia Cup final
Sri Lanka’s in-form spinner MaheeshTheekshana has been ruled out of Sunday's Asia Cup final against India. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in anail-biting last-over victory in their Asia C