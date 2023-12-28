
Mahmudur Rahman

Total post: 22
News by Mahmudur Rahman
thumb

ICC World Cup 2023 breaks broadcast and digital records

The ODI World Cup ended more thana month ago. Apart from successfully hosting the World Cup, India, one of themost influential countries in the cricket world, has also set a new re

thumb

Travis Head's blistering 137 thumps India in the final to lead Australia to their 6th title

Australia thumped India on the final and won their 6th title. Travis Head's unreal hundred and Marnus Labuschagne's gutsy fifty helped them chase down India's 241. Before the chase

thumb

ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh receive around BDT 2 crore

There is prize money for everyteam participating in the World Cup. In this year's World Cup, there was aprize money of 1 lakh US dollars even if no match was won. As a result of wi

thumb

Taskin Ahmed battles with injury throughout the World Cup, praises Allan Donald

Bangladesh surrendered helplesslyin the last match of the World Cup. The Tigers ended their World Cup campaignby losing to Australia by 8 wickets. Allan Donald's chapter as the pac

thumb

Allan Donald to step down as Bangladesh pace-bowling coach after World Cup

Allan Donald is stepping downfrom the role of pace bowling coach of Bangladesh. The match against Australiain the World Cup is going to be Donald's last match as the pace bowling c

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of ODI World Cup

Bangladesh captain Shakib AlHasan has been ruled out of the ICC ODI World Cup due to a finger injury. As aresult, he will miss Bangladesh’s last match against Australia. Despite be

thumb

High praise for Bangladesh umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul after his brave umpiring

Bangladesh has been eliminatedfrom the Asia Cup in the group stage. Due to the performance of the Tigers whoreturned home without winning any match, the excitement about the Asia C

thumb

It would have been great if Mushfiqur announced retirement during Asia Cup: Razzak

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsmanMushfiqur Rahim announced his retirement from T20 cricket a day ago afterplaying 15 years. Previously, another experienced player of Bangladesh, ope

thumb

Bangladesh considering Soumya for T20 World Cup

In the T20 format, the openingpair of Bangladesh has not been able to build a strong foundation for a longtime. Bangladesh always come under pressure after losing two openers at th

thumb

Shakib comes to the country to attend sponsorship ceremony of franchise hockey league

Franchise hockey is going tostart in Bangladesh for the first time. The official contract day with thefranchises of that tournament is held today (Monday). This domestic hockeycomp

thumb

Stats: Bangladesh first Asian team to beat NZ in NZ since 2011

Before this, Bangladesh have never managed a win or a Test draw in the previous 32 matches against New Zealand in New Zealand.Bangladesh came close to beating New Zealand in the se

thumb

Kohli: Only player to play 200 IPL matches for one team

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has become the fifth player in IPL history to play 200 matches.Kohli made his 200th appearance for RCB in the IPL. Photo: IPLMS Dhon

thumb

Stats: Mominul no longer the holder of 'home bully' record

Batters Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto have ensured yet another day go Bangladesh's way.[caption id="attachment_163807" align="aligncenter" width="785"] Mominul and Shanto

thumb

"We have a very good side"- Shakib talks about chances of Bangladesh in World Cup

Just few hours before their match against Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad, the Bangladeshi all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan talked about the chances of his national team Bangladesh in the

thumb

Stats: Sylhet's debut ODI, Mash's 200th for Tigers

The Tigers have completed another ODI series victory as they hand Windies an eight-wicket defeat in the third ODI to clinch series 2-1.[caption id="attachment_111075" align="alignc

thumb

Stats: Bangladesh vs Windies ODIs

Bangladesh vs Windies three-match ODI series kicks off on Sunday in Mirpur. Here are some of the statistics before building up to the series.[caption id="attachment_110591" align="

thumb

Stats: Soumya-Imrul's record partnership, Tigers whitewash

Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes' twin tons have helped Bangladesh chase 287 against Zimbabwe in the third ODI to earn a 3-0 clean sweep at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.1

thumb

Stats: Mushfiqur's double gain, Mashrafe's all-time record

Bangladesh have recorded their series win over Zimbabwe after a seven-wicket win in the second ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.There were a quite a few milestone

thumb

Stats: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODIs

Bangladesh are set to take on their most 'favourite' opposition Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series that starts from Sunday at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. [নি

thumb

Stats: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 1

Bangladesh have kicked off Asia Cup with a massive victory of 137 runs over Sri Lanka in the first match in Dubai. Here's have a look at some of the stats from this match.[caption

