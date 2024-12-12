Champions Trophy lights up Dhaka after Cox's Bazar: virtual cricket adds excitement

A gleaming golden trophy that captures everyone's attention! While some are busy taking pictures, others are diving into the thrill of virtual cricket. After creating a buzz in Cox’s Bazar, the Champions Trophy has now arrived in Dhaka. On Thursday, the trophy was brought to Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, where it is being showcased for the public. The excitement and enthusiasm among fans surrounding this event are unparalleled!