Bangladesh in India-Pakistan-New Zealand group in Champions Trophy; India is the opponent in the first match

Bangladesh’s journey in the 2025 Champions Trophy will kick off with an exciting clash against India on February 20 in Lahore. Placed in Group A, Bangladesh will face strong teams like India, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Group B features England, Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan. Although the official tournament schedule is yet to be announced, reports suggest that the final fixture details will be released within the next week. #ChampionsTrophy2025 #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam