Bangladesh to play Champions Trophy match against India in Dubai

With less than two months to go, Bangladesh is gearing up for the Champions Trophy under the hybrid model, just like the other seven participating teams. However, a major question remained: where will Bangladesh face India in their group stage clash? That question has now been answered. The Pakistan Cricket Board has finalized the UAE as the neutral venue for this year’s Champions Trophy. This means Bangladesh’s match against India will take place in Dubai. Additionally, the highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash on February 23 will also be held in the UAE, ensuring a thrilling start to the tournament.