  • Champions Trophy is coming to Bangladesh
Champions Trophy is coming to Bangladesh

The Champions Trophy holds a special place in the hearts of Bangladeshi cricket fans, as it is the only ICC tournament where Bangladesh has reached the semifinals. After eight years, the Champions Trophy is set to make a grand return. Before the tournament begins, the Champions Trophy will embark on a Trophy Tour, and as part of the tradition, the iconic trophy will arrive in Bangladesh this December. #ChampionsTrophy2025 #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam

