26th Feb 2024, 7:30 AM
Eliminator, Dhaka, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Fortune Barisal won by 7 wickets
20th Feb 2024, 7:30 AM
39th Match, Chattogram, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Chattogram Challengers won by 65 runs.
17th Feb 2024, 12:30 PM
36th Match, Chattogram, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Chattogram Challengers won by 10 runs.
16th Feb 2024, 1:00 PM
34th Match, Chattogram, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Rangpur Riders won by 18 runs.
13th Feb 2024, 7:30 AM
29th Match, Chattogram, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Comilla Victorians won by 73 runs.
10th Feb 2024, 7:30 AM
27th Match, Dhaka, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Rangpur Riders won by 53 runs.
6th Feb 2024, 12:30 PM
22nd Match, Dhaka, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Chattogram Challengers won by 16 runs.
2nd Feb 2024, 1:00 PM
18th Match, Sylhet, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Comilla Victorians won by 7 wickets
29th Jan 2024, 7:30 AM
13th Match, Sylhet, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Chattogram Challengers won by 8 wickets