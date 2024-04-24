
  • Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal News
thumb

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first player to take 200 wickets in IPL

Rajasthan Royals leg spinnerYuzvendra Chahal has reached the milestone of 200 wickets in the Indian PremierLeague (IPL). He is the first player to do this in the history of IPL.Cha

thumb

Record alert : Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first bowler to pick up 200 wickets in IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal became the first bowler to have picked up 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He reached to this feat against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Monday. Yuzve

thumb

Chahal wins the Purple Cap, overtakes Mustafizur

Gujrat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickete on Thursday (11th April). Dual fifties from captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag carried Rajasthan to 196 runs. In reply, Shubman

thumb

Boult, Chahal run riot to hand Royals a dominating victory over Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets on Monday (1st April) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Scintillating spells from Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult combined of 6 wicket

thumb

Harbhajan Singh reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from India's squad for South Africa T20Is

India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his skilful variations and ability to pick up wickets, especially in limited-overs cricket. Moreover, theexperienced leggie is kno

thumb

I’m used to it now: Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on his exclusion from World Cup squad

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal saidhe is "used to" being left off teams after not making the Indian teamfor the 2023 World Cup. The legspinner took part in the 2019 World Cup, but

thumb

Chahal signs for Kent for three County Championship matches

Yuzvendra Chahal is on the verge of playing first-class cricket for Kent after signing up for three games in the ongoing County Championships "subject to regulatory approval".Veter

thumb

No Chahal, Tilak in India's ODI World Cup squad

India have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI WorldCup where KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have kept their place but Tilak Varma andPrasidh Krisha have been excluded from

thumb

Speculation arises as Chahal's wife's cryptic post follows husband's exclusion from India's Asia Cup squad

It is rare for a cricketer's wifeto express her views openly if her husband is not included in the team. One such post on social media byDhanashree has made the netizens believe th

thumb

Harbhajan SIngh believes Yuzvendra Chahal deserves a place in India ODI team

The Asia Cup starts on August 30with the Pakistan-Nepal match. India announced the 17-member squad for the AsiaCup last Monday. Two important members KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer retu

thumb

Tilak Varma earns maiden call-up and KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer return in India's Asia Cup squad

India has announced a 17-membersquad for the upcoming Asia Cup where KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have beenincluded.However, young Tilak Varma hasmade it to the squad for the first ti

thumb

Hardik Pandya draws flak

Team India’s T20I captain HardikPandya is in the news for two reasons — for what is being described as poorcaptaincy, and his expression of dissatisfaction with facilities provided

