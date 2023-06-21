Women's Emerging Asia Cup News
Bangladesh become runners-up in ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup
Bangladesh's dream has beenshattered by losing to India in the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup final.Bangladesh Emerging Cricket Team led by Lata Mondal has to be satisfied withbeing
Khelaghar not have enough players to make playing XI in Women's DPL
Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity isa team of 12 members. On top of that, they have lost 5 cricketers. So, they areunable to make the playing XI with 7 cricketers in the ongoing Dhaka
Bangladesh umpire Shathira Jakir Jessy appointed to officiate Women's Emerging Asia Cup
Promotion and expansion ofwomen's cricket is increasing all over the world. Bangladesh is not also exceptionalin this case. Along with women cricketers, women umpires are also impr