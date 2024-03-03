Will Pucovski News
Will Pucovski retires hurt after another Sheffield Shield head knock
The future of Will Pucovski is again up in the air after the star batter suffered another knock to the head while batting during Victoria’s Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania in
Will Pucovski takes indefinite break from cricket
Australian young batter Will Pucovskihas taken an indefinite break from all forms of cricket. This Australianbatter takes a break from cricket mainly due to personal reasons.Pucovs
Pucovski named among Australian cricketers to train in Chennai ahead of India series
Preparations for the criticalTest series in India next year have already begun for Australia, with theannouncement that eight players would attend the MRF Academy in Chennai to pre
Pucovski to miss Brisbane Test, replaced by Harris
Australia opener Will Pucovski has been ruled out of the fourth Test against India and Marcus Harris will replace him in the playing XI, confirmed the Aussie captain Tim Paine on T
Will Pucovski doubtful for Brisbane Test
Australia opener Will Pucovski is doubtful for the fourth and final Test against India in Brisbane, confirmed Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday.This is because Pucovski suffered a
Injured XI from India's tour of Australia
India's long tour in Australia is edging towards the conclusion with only one more Test left in the tour. The tour comprises three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour has s
Smith back in form as Australia finish day 2 at ease
Steve Smith last scored a century against India in 2017. No other Australian batsman has scored a century against India in Tests since then. Smith has broken that drought himself.
'Pant dropped more catches than any other keeper in the world'
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has criticized Indian young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and advised him to work more with his keeping skill.The 23-year old Pant dropp
'The long-term effects of 9 concussions are unclear and could be severe'
Australian batsman Will Pucovski made an impressive debut (62 runs) against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on a rain-affected day on Thursday.However, the 22-year-old you
Australia take control on rain-interrupted day
Australia took the entire control of day one as they were 166/2 by the end of day's play, which had rain interruption.The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia
Pucovski cleared concussion protocols ahead of Sydney Test
Australian batsman Will Pucovski is cleared to play Sydney Test, after passing all the concussion tests monitored by an independent neurologist.It is all set for the third Test of
Warner, Pucovski return to Test squad
Australia have named 18-member squad for the last two Tests against India. Opener David Warner is all set to play.Warner missed the third ODI, three T20Is and the first two Tests w