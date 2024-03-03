
Will Pucovski News
thumb

Will Pucovski retires hurt after another Sheffield Shield head knock

The future of Will Pucovski is again up in the air after the star batter suffered another knock to the head while batting during Victoria’s Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania in

thumb

Will Pucovski takes indefinite break from cricket

Australian young batter Will Pucovskihas taken an indefinite break from all forms of cricket. This Australianbatter takes a break from cricket mainly due to personal reasons.Pucovs

thumb

Pucovski named among Australian cricketers to train in Chennai ahead of India series

Preparations for the criticalTest series in India next year have already begun for Australia, with theannouncement that eight players would attend the MRF Academy in Chennai to pre

thumb

Pucovski to miss Brisbane Test, replaced by Harris

Australia opener Will Pucovski has been ruled out of the fourth Test against India and Marcus Harris will replace him in the playing XI, confirmed the Aussie captain Tim Paine on T

thumb

Will Pucovski doubtful for Brisbane Test

Australia opener Will Pucovski is doubtful for the fourth and final Test against India in Brisbane, confirmed Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday.This is because Pucovski suffered a

thumb

Injured XI from India's tour of Australia

India's long tour in Australia is edging towards the conclusion with only one more Test left in the tour. The tour comprises three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour has s

thumb

Smith back in form as Australia finish day 2 at ease

Steve Smith last scored a century against India in 2017. No other Australian batsman has scored a century against India in Tests since then. Smith has broken that drought himself.

thumb

'Pant dropped more catches than any other keeper in the world'

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has criticized Indian young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and advised him to work more with his keeping skill.The 23-year old Pant dropp

thumb

'The long-term effects of 9 concussions are unclear and could be severe'

Australian batsman Will Pucovski made an impressive debut (62 runs) against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on a rain-affected day on Thursday.However, the 22-year-old you

thumb

Australia take control on rain-interrupted day

Australia took the entire control of day one as they were 166/2 by the end of day's play, which had rain interruption.The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia

thumb

Pucovski cleared concussion protocols ahead of Sydney Test

Australian batsman Will Pucovski is cleared to play Sydney Test, after passing all the concussion tests monitored by an independent neurologist.It is all set for the third Test of

thumb

Warner, Pucovski return to Test squad

Australia have named 18-member squad for the last two Tests against India. Opener David Warner is all set to play.Warner missed the third ODI, three T20Is and the first two Tests w

