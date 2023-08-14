West Indies vs India 2023 News
Sometimes losing is good: Hardik Pandya after T20I series defeat against West Indies
India's third or fourth team iscapable of winning major tournaments. Hardik Pandya made a fuss by saying thisbefore the 2021 T20 World Cup. After that, even with the original team,
Shubman Gill enters top 5 in latest ICC ODI Rankings
Indian cricketers have improvedwell in the latest ICC rankings. Opener Shubman Gill is among the top five battersin the ODI rankings. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav has taken the
Suryakumar Yadav achieves another record in T20Is
Suryakumar Yadav is one of thebest batters recently in T20 cricket. He has been at the top of the T20 battingrankings for a long time. As if he came down to bat to create new recor
Hardik Pandya draws flak
Team India’s T20I captain HardikPandya is in the news for two reasons — for what is being described as poorcaptaincy, and his expression of dissatisfaction with facilities provided
I think it costs us at the ICC level: Uthappa on not allowing Indian cricketers to play in franchise leagues outside IPL
Robin Uthappa is one of the fewcricketers who are against disallowing Indian cricketers to play in franchiseleagues. He has spoken about this demand several times over the last few
Nicholas Pooran penalized for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Hero of West Indies' two-wicketwin against India in Monday's second T20 International, wicket-keeper batter NicholasPooran, has been fined 15 percent of his match money for publicl
India become second team to play 200 T20Is
India became the second team toplay 200 T20Is on Thursday, August 3. In the first T20I against the West Indiesat the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, they achieved the mile
India can pick a second XI and even a third XI: Brian Lara
After the third match between WestIndies and India, Brian Lara interviewed the two young Indian cricketersShubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. According to this Caribbean legend, it ispo
I cannot do much about it: Shardul Thakur on ODI World Cup spot
India pace bowling all-rounder ShardulThakur is supposed to make the World Cup team in the form he is in. But in theend, there will be nothing to do about the World Cup team's deci
It's time for West Indies Cricket to take note of it: Hardik slams CWI mismanagement
Hardik Pandya, captain of theIndian cricket team, expressed disappointment in the subpar facilities theyencountered during their time in Tarouba, stating that "it's time"for Cricke
Test cricket aside, India has been very ordinary in the other two formats: Venkatesh Prasad
Former India cricketer VenkateshPrasad has criticized the Indian team following their loss in the second ODIagainst the West Indies on July 29.The home team won by six wicketsagain
He’s also probably learning ODIs: Rahul Dravid backs Suryakumar Yadav
In response to Suryakumar Yadav'slackluster performances in one-day internationals, India's head coach RahulDravid shows his support for the batter. Suryakumar is still learning OD