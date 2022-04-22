West Indies Players News
The John Campbell Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
John Dillon Campbell (born September 21, 1993) is a Jamaican professional cricketer who made his debut for the Jamaica national team in January 2013. He is a left-handed batsman an
The Akeal Hosein Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Akeal Hosein is a West Indian cricketer who was born in Port of Spain in 1993. He's a left-arm spinner and has been racing at the native West Indies circuit since 2012-13. He was p
The Ramnaresh Sarwan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Ramnaresh Ronnie Sarwan (born 23 June 1980) is a cricketer of Indo-Guyanese origin and a former member and former captain of the West Indies cricket team in all formats.He was name
The Roston Chase Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Roston Lamar Chase (born March 22, 1992 in Barbados) is a Barbadian cricketer who plays for the West Indies and Barbados. A batting all-rounder, he is a right-handed batsman and a
The Keemo Paul Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Keemo Mandela Angus Paul (born February 21, 1998) is a Guyanese cricketer who plays for the West India Cricket Team. In 2018 he made his international debut for the team. In August
The Alzarri Joseph Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Alzari Joseph was born on November 20, 1996 in Antigua, an island in Antigua and Barbuda. He comes from a middle-class family. He was born in Antigua and graduated from the Univers
The Shannon Gabriel Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Shannon Terry Gabriel (born 28 April 1988) is a West Indies first-class cricketer. He's a fast bowler. After making his debut in 2010, he quickly became a key member of the Trinida
The Lendl Simmons Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Lendl Mark Platter Simmons (born 25 January 1985) is a Trinidadian cricketer who plays internationally for the West Indies. He is a right-handed batsman, an occasional medium-pace
The Marlon Samuels Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Marlon Nathaniel Samuels (born February 5, 1981) is a former Jamaican cricketer who played in all three formats internationally for the West Indies and a former ODI captain. He is
The Brian Lara Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Brian Charles Lara (born 2 May 1969) is a former Trinidadian international cricketer, widely recognized as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He topped the Test batsman ranki
The Oshane Thomas Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Oshane Romaine Thomas (born February 18, 1997 in Jamaica) is a Jamaican cricketer. A fast bowler, he made his international debut for the West Indies Cricket Team in October 2018.
The Fabian Allen Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Fabian Allen (born May 7, 1995) is a Jamaican cricketer. On November 25, 2016, he made his first-class debut for Jamaica in the 2016–17 regional four-day competition. Prior to his