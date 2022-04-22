
thumb

The John Campbell Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

John Dillon Campbell (born September 21, 1993) is a Jamaican professional cricketer who made his debut for the Jamaica national team in January 2013. He is a left-handed batsman an

thumb

The Akeal Hosein Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Akeal Hosein is a West Indian cricketer who was born in Port of Spain in 1993. He's a left-arm spinner and has been racing at the native West Indies circuit since 2012-13. He was p

thumb

The Ramnaresh Sarwan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Ramnaresh Ronnie Sarwan (born 23 June 1980) is a cricketer of Indo-Guyanese origin and a former member and former captain of the West Indies cricket team in all formats.He was name

thumb

The Roston Chase Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Roston Lamar Chase (born March 22, 1992 in Barbados) is a Barbadian cricketer who plays for the West Indies and Barbados. A batting all-rounder, he is a right-handed batsman and a

thumb

The Keemo Paul Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Keemo Mandela Angus Paul (born February 21, 1998) is a Guyanese cricketer who plays for the West India Cricket Team. In 2018 he made his international debut for the team. In August

thumb

The Alzarri Joseph Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Alzari Joseph was born on November 20, 1996 in Antigua, an island in Antigua and Barbuda. He comes from a middle-class family. He was born in Antigua and graduated from the Univers

thumb

The Shannon Gabriel Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Shannon Terry Gabriel (born 28 April 1988) is a West Indies first-class cricketer. He's a fast bowler. After making his debut in 2010, he quickly became a key member of the Trinida

thumb

The Lendl Simmons Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Lendl Mark Platter Simmons (born 25 January 1985) is a Trinidadian cricketer who plays internationally for the West Indies. He is a right-handed batsman, an occasional medium-pace

thumb

The Marlon Samuels Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Marlon Nathaniel Samuels (born February 5, 1981) is a former Jamaican cricketer who played in all three formats internationally for the West Indies and a former ODI captain. He is

thumb

The Brian Lara Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Brian Charles Lara (born 2 May 1969) is a former Trinidadian international cricketer, widely recognized as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He topped the Test batsman ranki

thumb

The Oshane Thomas Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Oshane Romaine Thomas (born February 18, 1997 in Jamaica) is a Jamaican cricketer. A fast bowler, he made his international debut for the West Indies Cricket Team in October 2018.

thumb

The Fabian Allen Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Fabian Allen (born May 7, 1995) is a Jamaican cricketer. On November 25, 2016, he made his first-class debut for Jamaica in the 2016–17 regional four-day competition. Prior to his

