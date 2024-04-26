Waqar Younis News
Waqar Younis chooses his WC squad for Pakistan
Waqar Younis listed his choices for Pakistan's 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, under the assumption that all injured players, such as Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, an
Wasim, Waqar criticize Pakistan's decision to rest Shaheen Afridi
Pakistan's team management hasrested left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Sydney Test. Many are surprisednot to see him in the XI. Pakistan's two legendary pacers Wasim Akram
If Shaheen is going to carry on like that he will become a medium-pacer, says Waqar Younis
Pakistan team toured Australia toplay a three-match Test series. In the first match in Perth, Shan Masood's teamcould not match themselves. The question was raised about the low sp
Leave Babar Azam Alone, Waqar Younis over leaked WhatsApp chat aired on live TV
There is a growing controversy in the Pakistan cricket community over leaked WhatsApp messages involving Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam.In a surprising turn of events, leaked
Pakistan played worst cricket against Afghanistan, says Waqar Younis
Former Pakistan fast bowler and cricket legend Waqar Younis, who currently wears the commentary cap, was at a loss for words as Afghanistan absolutely annihilated his team in a his
He's just falling all over the place: Waqar Younis on Shaheen Shah Afridi
Former Pakistan fast bowler WaqarYounis was worried about Shaheen Shah Afridi's play in the first two games ofthe ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.Pakistan has a good start to t
Waqar Younis Predicts the World Cup 2023 Finalists
The air is full of excitement and predictions as the 2023 World Cup draws ever closer. The event begins on October 5 in cricket-mad India and discussions and analysis of potential
Commentary panel announced for Asia Cup 2023
The highly anticipated 2023 Asia Cup is set to kick off on August 30 when Pakistan take on qualifiers Nepal in their opening game in Multan. Team India will start their campaign ag
Hasaranga equals Waqar's 33 years old record
All rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has completed such a feat which the cricketing world did not witness for 33 years. The Sri Lankan legspinner has equaled the record of the legendary p
Bishop, Doull, Gower, Wasim, Waqar, Azharuddin lead star-studded ILT20 commentary panel
The UAE’s very own T20 cricketleague, the DP World International League T20, continues to make rapid stridestowards the first ball of the inaugural season with world-class signings
On this day in 1989, Tendulkar and Waqar Younis made their Test debut together
On this day 33 years ago, Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis made their Test debuts during the India v Pakistan Test match in Karachi. Both made their debuts in 1989 in the first ga
Waqar Younis makes bold statement on India's no-ball protests
While Virat Kohli made headlines for his outstanding run at the T20 World Cup, fingers were also pointed at India's top batsman for pressuring the umpires. Now Pakistani legend Waq