Vishwa Fernando News
Sri Lanka pile runs as Bangladesh lose 5 chasing 511
Sri Lanka have batted, batted and outbatted Bangladesh. They have posted a mammoth 510 runs on the board. Kamindu Mendis' marathon 164 off 237 balls and Dhananjaya De Silva's 109 t
Dimuth Karunaratne fifty helps Sri Lanka finish day 2 on 119-5 with a lead of 211
Sri Lanka have scored 119-5 and are ahead of Bangladesh by 211 runs. Nightwatchman Taijul Islam's gutsy 47 was the only innings which gave Bangladesh some substantial runs, barring
Bangladesh bowled out for 188 runs, 92 runs behind of Sri Lanka
Bangladesh have been bowled for 188 runs and are 92 runs behind of Sri Lanka. Nightwatchman Taijul Islam's gutsy 47 was the only innings which gave Bangladesh some substantial runs
Live: Bangladesh bat first; Ebadot, Mosaddek in playing XI
Bangladesh have won the toss and willbat first in the last and final Test against visiting Sri Lanka at Sher-e-BanglaNational Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.In the first Test in Chattog
Live: Sri Lanka elect to bat first, Shakib plays for Bangladesh
Sri Lanka have won the toss andwill bat first in the first Test against hosts Bangladesh at Zahur AhmedChowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Bangladesh have never won a Testmatch agains
Bangladesh looking for first Test win against the Lankans on home soil
The first match of the two-matchTest series between host Bangladesh and visiting Sri Lanka starts on Sunday(May 15). The match will start in Chattogram at 10 am Bangladesh time.The
Shanto makes big jump in Test rankings; Tamim, Mominul also make gains
The latest ICC Test Rankings saw Bangladesh top-order batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto jumping up 21 places to claim the 115th spot. Besides, Tamim Iqbal and captain Mominul Haque hav
Quick runs hand Sri Lanka 107-run lead in first session
Sri Lanka have taken 107 runs lead in the first session of the fifth day in the ongoing Test against Bangladesh. But they lost 5 wickets in the session in search for quick runs.Pac
Miraz gets breakthrough in last ball of second session
Bangladesh have ended the second session with a huge breakthrough in the last ball of the session in a batting paradise of Pallekelle on the third day of the first Test against Sri
Sri Lanka watchful after Bangladesh declare
Sri Lanka now have their turn to bat on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Pallekele, trailing them by 530 runs.[caption id="attachment_163903" align="aligncente
Shanto hundred makes Bangladesh's day
Left-handers have ensured a great day for Bangladesh on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.[caption id="attachment_163735
Whole planet will feel bad when Tamim misses hundred in Test: Nafees
Former Bangladeshi cricketer Nafees Iqbal was not disappointed but hurt when his younger brother Tamim Iqbal missed the Test century by ten runs against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele