Varun Chakravarthy News
Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana script KKR's fine win over CSK
Kolkata Knight Riders chased down Chennai Super Kings' 144 on 14th May (Sun). KKR won the match by 6 wickets in hands and 9 balls to spare. Skipper Rana and Rinku Singh's fantastic
IPL 2023: Nitish Rana fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate
Nitish Rana, captain of theKolkata Knight Riders, has been fined Rs 12 lakh by the Indian Premier League (IPL)for his team's slow over-rate during their match against the Punjab Ki
Thakur's quick-fire 68, spinners lead KKR to 81-run win over RCB
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have marked their return to Eden Gardens with a dominating 81-run run big win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday. The home team clean
IPL 2023: Impact players' impact after five matches
IPL's impact player rule hasreceived quite a response. Although it is getting time to adapt to the rules.Not only the fans, but the captains too are having a hard time understandin
Salman Butt compares Varun with street cricketers
India suffered a huge defeat against Pakistan in their opening game of ICC World Twenty/20. Their bowlers were clueless against the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Salman
Kohli praises Shakib much alongside Narine, Varun
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have defeatedRoyal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 4 wickets in a nail-biter in Sharjahyesterday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and qualify t
Bowlers and openers hand KKR a thumping victory against RCB
KolkataKnight Riders start their second phase of the IPL 2021 with a dominating winagainst Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Knight Riders went on to win the matchby 9 wickets, chas
Chakravarthy shares his Covid story, praises Shah Rukh Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy has shared the story before he’s tested positive for Covid-19 and after journey of the positive test. Chakravarthy was one of
Seifert tests positive for Covid-19, misses flight from India
New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not travel with other Kiwi players, support staff and commentators. He’ll stay at India and
'Covid has no favourites' - Steyn wishes speedy recovery to infected cricketers
The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has caused panic in India. Meanwhile, as many as 4 players tested positive for the coronavirus. They are none other than Varun Chakravar
Shakib takes India flight to play IPL
Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has left the country to take part in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This time he will play for Kolkata Knight Ride
Varun fails fitness test ahead of T20I series
Varun Chakravarthy is part of the 19-man squad for the five-match T20I series against England which begins from March 12.A major setback for mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy as h