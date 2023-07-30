Usman Shinwari News
Hazratullah Zazai powers Durban Qalandars to historic first Zim Afro T10 title
Durban Qalandars buoyed by thepower-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai clinched the title inthe inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, by defeating
Mushfiqur Rahim's Joburg Buffaloes defeat Taskin Ahmed's Bulawayo Braves
The JoburgBuffaloes put on a fantastic display under the floodlights at the Harare SportsClub, as they kept a calm head and defeated the Bulawayo Braves by 14 runs. TheBuffaloes pu
Several Pakistani players to participate in Zim Afro T10
Eight Pakistani players including Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez and Asif Ali will feature in the upcoming Zim Afro T10 League 2023.Eight Pakistani cricketers will compete in the i
Usman Shinwari urges fans to stop sharing the news of his death
Pakistani cricketer Usman Shinwari Sunday clarified the death of another league player of the same name in his latest tweet.When a local league cricketer named Usman Shinwari died
The Usman Shinwari Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Usman Khan Shinwari (born 5 January 1994) is a professional Pakistani cricketer. He is a fast left-arm bowler who plays for the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) cricket team at Paki
Watch: Shinwari makes a terrific effort to save a six in Abu Dhabi T10 league
The ongoing season of the Abu Dhabi T10 league has seen a plethora of entertaining stuff on the field. The players have been doing their best to help the teams win games. The fans
Jaffna Stallions crowned as LPL 2020 champions
Jaffna Stallions led by Thisara Perera crowned as the champions of the inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League.Sri Lanka Cricket Board managed to conduct the inaugural edition of
Gambhir trolls Pakistan's security for home series against Sri Lanka
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir who has always been vocal about Indian cricket doesn't shy away from commenting about Pakistan. Ever since the Pulwama attack, Gambhir spoke abou