
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Usman Shinwari News
thumb

Hazratullah Zazai powers Durban Qalandars to historic first Zim Afro T10 title

Durban Qalandars buoyed by thepower-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai clinched the title inthe inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, by defeating

thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim's Joburg Buffaloes defeat Taskin Ahmed's Bulawayo Braves

The JoburgBuffaloes put on a fantastic display under the floodlights at the Harare SportsClub, as they kept a calm head and defeated the Bulawayo Braves by 14 runs. TheBuffaloes pu

thumb

Several Pakistani players to participate in Zim Afro T10

Eight Pakistani players including Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez and Asif Ali will feature in the upcoming Zim Afro T10 League 2023.Eight Pakistani cricketers will compete in the i

thumb

Usman Shinwari urges fans to stop sharing the news of his death

Pakistani cricketer Usman Shinwari Sunday clarified the death of another league player of the same name in his latest tweet.When a local league cricketer named Usman Shinwari died

thumb

The Usman Shinwari Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Usman Khan Shinwari (born 5 January 1994) is a professional Pakistani cricketer. He is a fast left-arm bowler who plays for the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) cricket team at Paki

thumb

Watch: Shinwari makes a terrific effort to save a six in Abu Dhabi T10 league

The ongoing season of the Abu Dhabi T10 league has seen a plethora of entertaining stuff on the field. The players have been doing their best to help the teams win games. The fans

thumb

Jaffna Stallions crowned as LPL 2020 champions

Jaffna Stallions led by Thisara Perera crowned as the champions of the inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League.Sri Lanka Cricket Board managed to conduct the inaugural edition of

thumb

Gambhir trolls Pakistan's security for home series against Sri Lanka

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir who has always been vocal about Indian cricket doesn't shy away from commenting about Pakistan. Ever since the Pulwama attack, Gambhir spoke abou

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.