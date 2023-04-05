Umpire News
Kim Cotton is first woman on-field umpire in men's T20I between full members
Kim Cotton made history by becoming the first on-field umpire of a men's international match between two full member teams in the second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand on A
Richard Illingworth named ICC umpire of the Year 2022
International umpire Richard Illingworth has received worldwide recognition after winning the David Shepherd Trophy for ICC umpire of the Year Award.The International Cricket Counc
Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf dies due to Cardiac attack
Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf, who was a member of the ICC Elite Panel from 2006 to 2013, died in Lahore after suffering a cardiac attack.Asad Rauf, the former ICC elite umpire
Home umpires' mistakes are more likely to be seen as 'favoritism'
The current system of playing international matches only with the home umpires leaves a heavy burden on the umpires, according to former Pakistani captain Asif Iqbal.Aimed at mitig
Umpire Bruce Oxenford retires from international cricket
Australian umpire Bruce Oxenford has decided to retire from international cricket after a 15-year career.The 60-year-old, who last officiated in the Brisbane Test between India and
Holder questions ICC's COVID rule on umpires
West Indian Test captain Jason Holder has left unimpressed at ICC allowing local umpires only in international cricket amid pandemic.The International Cricket Council took a series
ICC international umpire Tanvir Ahmed in hospital after being injured
ICC international umpire Tanvir Ahmed has been attacked in his own area. Today (Tuesday) some people in the area have attacked the Bangladeshi umpire with a stick during a fight ov
No more toilet break in cricket!
Cricket is returning on the ground after a long break. But there is still danger of having contaminated. On occasion of resuming Cricket, guidelines issued for the game. Internatio
Indian umpire proposes underground box for bowlers items
Former India umpire Vinayak Kulkrani has found a solution for bowlers who now are advised not to handover their items like caps, towels, sunglasses, jumpers etc) to the on field um
Umpires entitled to refuse to hold bowler's items
Umpires are at liberty to refuse to carry bowler's cap or sweater when he comes into bowl, says former International Cricket Umpire John Holder.There has been a possibility of umpi
Two more Indian women umpires added to ICC panel
Two more umpires have been added to the International Cricket Council (ICC) panel, and both of them are Indians.With this, the total number of women match officials across differen
Umpire dies after hit by a batsman's shot in head
Veteran cricket umpire has breadth his last after being hit on the head by a batsman's shot during a match. He was rushed to hospital where he died.John Williams, aged 80, was fall