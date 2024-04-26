Travis Head News
Herschelle Gibbs slams Travis Head '300 score' comment
Former South African Herschelle Gibbs took a dig at SRH opener Travis Head’s previous comments about wanting to score 300 runs in an innings.Head was out in the first over of the
What is it with SRH that they’ve gotten past 260 thrice in this season alone: Sachin
In the Indian Premier League,Sunrisers Hyderabad are setting record after record (IPL). Hyderabad brokerecord after record by scoring more than 260 runs three times. They set aglob
Head reveals the reasons behind his success
Head has been in a tremendous form in this season of IPL. Pat Cummins team has been rewriting records in every match. Travis Head is contributing in every single game for team's do
"Just go and express yourself" - Abhishek Sharma speaks about the strategy of Sunrisers Hyderabad's power packed batting
Abhishek Sharma has been an absolute force in this season of IPL, partnering with Travis Head this duo have been breathing fire in the powerplay and kill the game inside the 6 over
Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest fifty of the season
Travis Head onslaught thumps Delhi Capitals by 67 runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by a massive margin of 67 runs on Saturday (20th April). Travis Head's onslaught of 89 off just 32 balls, Abhishek Sharma's blitzkrieg 46 of
Maxwell signs with Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket
Star Aussie all rounder Glenn Maxwell has signed with Washington Freedom to play thr Major League Cricket 2024 along with his teammates - Travis Head and Steve Smith under the coac
Abhishek and I complement each other really well: Head
Australian opener Travis Head spoke after the match of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Head smashed a 39 ball century which was the catalyst for SRH's record b
"Wish I was a batter"- Pat Cummins after a 549-run match at M Chinnaswamy
Pat Cummins named world's best cricketer by Wisden
Wisden has announced their yearly Award for 2023. Pat Cummins has won the leading cricketer in the world (Men's), while Nat Sciver-Brunt won the leading cricketer in the world (Wom
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat RCB in a high scoring affair
Records in tatters as SRH boss RCB at M Chinnaswamy
Sunrisers Hyderabad have bettered their own record of highest team total - 277, as they posted 287 against RCB on Monday (15th April). Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Kl