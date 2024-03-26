The Ashes News
Lyon confident about having the same core for the Ashes
The next Ashes series will take place in the 2025-26 season in Australia. However, people are wondering how many of the current squad players will be playing in the Next Ashes. Dav
India vs Pakistan is bigger than the ashes: Tom Moody
India and Pakistan could potentially meet up to five times in the next few months. India will face Pakistan in the opening games of the Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup in September
Ben Stokes shatters MS Dhoni's long-standing record in Test cricket
England national cricket team led by Ben Stokes ran through two close defeats at the hands of the Australian cricket team in the ongoing Ashes 2023 series. Australia beat England b
Michael Clarke reckons Australia have sufficient options to replace out-of-form Warner
Australia's opening batsman David Warner failed to live up to his reputation in the third Ashes Test against the England cricket team at Headingley in Leeds. The left-handed batsma
Stuart Broad reacts to Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal
The Australian cricket team led by Pat Cummins have performed well in clutch moments of the game, much better than England cricket team in the ongoing Ashes series. Rightly so, the
Andrew Strauss makes an honest assessment of out-of-form James Anderson
Former England skipper Andrew Strauss is absolutely disappointed with the way England bowlers approached the second Test against Australia at The Lord's. England pacers lacked enou
Usman Khawaja breaks silence on the long room incident at Lord's
The Australian cricket team's performance with regard to Test cricket has been nothing short of an effect. Not long ago, the Aussies defeated India by a mammoth margin of 209 runs
India vs Pakistan is bigger than Ashes in ODI World Cup, says Chris Gayle
Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle has said the rivalry between India and Pakistan is greater than the Ashes enmity between Australia and England.West India international Chris
Watch: Stuart Broad dismisses Steve Smith with a magnificent delivery
The first four days of the Ashes Test opener between England and Australia came to a close. Both teams are still in the contest, with the game slightly tilting towards England's fa
Watch: Stuart Broad bowls a brilliant ball to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne
England national cricket team led by Ben Stokes were bundled out for 273 runs in the second innings and they have stretched a lead of 280 runs, setting up a competitive target of 2
Watch: Ollie Robinson dismisses David Warner with a tricky delivery
The first Ashes Test match between England and Australia certainly lived up to the expectations of the fans. Both teams performed well in most of the fragments and the game is drag
Watch: Pat Cummins bowls a searing yorker to get rid of Ollie Pope
Australian skipper Pat Cummins has been really impeccable with subtle bowling variations ofline and length during the second innings of the first Ashes Test match which is being he