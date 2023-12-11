
Test Squad News
thumb

England announce squad for Test series against India

The England cricket team has announced the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against India. The two teams will face each other in the five-game series in January and Fe

thumb

Pathum Nissanka released from first Test squad

Sri Lanka's 25-year-top order batter Pathum Nissanka has been released from the present squad of Sri Lanka, it is learned here. According to the Colombo sources in the Sri Lanka Cr

thumb

West Indies announces squad for 2nd Test, add Uncapped Kevin Sinclair

The West Indies have added an uncapped player to their 13-man squad for their second and final Test against India in Trinidad.After a dreadful performance in the first Test against

thumb

Sri Lanka announces squad for Test series against Pakistan

Sri Lanka have provided plenty of spin options in their 18-man squad for the upcoming two-game home Test series against Pakistan.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have announced their squad

thumb

Ashes 2023: England name 15-member squad for third Test

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced their squad for the upcoming 2023 Test of the Ashes third series against Australia after a narrow loss in their second game

thumb

West Indies announce elementary squad for Test series against India

Cricket West Indies on Friday (30 June) announced an 18-man squad for a pre-camp for the upcoming two-game Test series against India next month.The West Indies are ready to take on

thumb

Pakistan announce Test squad for Sri Lanka tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the squad for the upcoming two-game Test series against Sri Lanka.Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi returns to Pakistan's Test squad

thumb

Ireland announce 15-member squad for Lord's Test

The 15-member team is led by Andrew Balbirnie, including some veteran activists and Irish regulars such as Mark Addair, George Dockrell, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker.Cricket Irel

thumb

Paul Stirling set to join Test squad for Sri Lanka tour

Paul Stirling will join the Ireland men's Test squad for the Sri Lanka leg of the current tour and will be available for selection for the second Test, to be played in Galle from 2

thumb

New Zealand announce Squad For Sri Lanka Tests

In a key development, New Zealand have retained the 13-man squad that started the second Test against England in Wellington for the forthcoming two-game Test series against Sri Lan

thumb

Sri Lanka announce 17-man squad for New Zealand Tests

Sri Lanka on Friday named a 17-man squad, including two rookie players, for a two-match Test tour of New Zealand after more than four years.Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 17-man squ

thumb

BCCI announces squad for last Two Tests & ODIs against Australia

India have named their squads for the remainder of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and three-game ODI series against Australia.After a superb win over Australia in the second te

