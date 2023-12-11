Test Squad News
England announce squad for Test series against India
The England cricket team has announced the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against India. The two teams will face each other in the five-game series in January and Fe
Pathum Nissanka released from first Test squad
Sri Lanka's 25-year-top order batter Pathum Nissanka has been released from the present squad of Sri Lanka, it is learned here. According to the Colombo sources in the Sri Lanka Cr
West Indies announces squad for 2nd Test, add Uncapped Kevin Sinclair
The West Indies have added an uncapped player to their 13-man squad for their second and final Test against India in Trinidad.After a dreadful performance in the first Test against
Sri Lanka announces squad for Test series against Pakistan
Sri Lanka have provided plenty of spin options in their 18-man squad for the upcoming two-game home Test series against Pakistan.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have announced their squad
Ashes 2023: England name 15-member squad for third Test
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced their squad for the upcoming 2023 Test of the Ashes third series against Australia after a narrow loss in their second game
West Indies announce elementary squad for Test series against India
Cricket West Indies on Friday (30 June) announced an 18-man squad for a pre-camp for the upcoming two-game Test series against India next month.The West Indies are ready to take on
Pakistan announce Test squad for Sri Lanka tour
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the squad for the upcoming two-game Test series against Sri Lanka.Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi returns to Pakistan's Test squad
Ireland announce 15-member squad for Lord's Test
The 15-member team is led by Andrew Balbirnie, including some veteran activists and Irish regulars such as Mark Addair, George Dockrell, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker.Cricket Irel
Paul Stirling set to join Test squad for Sri Lanka tour
Paul Stirling will join the Ireland men's Test squad for the Sri Lanka leg of the current tour and will be available for selection for the second Test, to be played in Galle from 2
New Zealand announce Squad For Sri Lanka Tests
In a key development, New Zealand have retained the 13-man squad that started the second Test against England in Wellington for the forthcoming two-game Test series against Sri Lan
Sri Lanka announce 17-man squad for New Zealand Tests
Sri Lanka on Friday named a 17-man squad, including two rookie players, for a two-match Test tour of New Zealand after more than four years.Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 17-man squ
BCCI announces squad for last Two Tests & ODIs against Australia
India have named their squads for the remainder of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and three-game ODI series against Australia.After a superb win over Australia in the second te