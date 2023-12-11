test series News
England announce squad for Test series against India
The England cricket team has announced the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against India. The two teams will face each other in the five-game series in January and Fe
Dean Elgar could retire after India Tests: Report
South African batsman Dean Elgar is reportedly considering retiring from Tests after the end of the upcoming home series against India. South Africa will host India for three T20Is
Sajid Khan likely to replace Abrar Ahmed for the Test series against Australia
Pakistan have suffered a major blow as leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was ruled out of the first Test against Australia due to an ankle injury, according to Cricket Pakistan. There are re
Australian PM hosts Pakistan cricket team at Australia Parliament
The Pakistan men's cricket team was invited to Canberra on December 5, 2023 for a ceremony hosted by Australian Prime Minister (PM) Anthony Albanese.The Pakistan cricket team visit
BCCI announce India Women’s squad for T20Is, Test against England, Australia
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (December 1) announced the women's squad for the T20I and Test series against England and Australia. India Women will hos
Pakistan Test team leaves for Australia tour
The national Test squad left for Sydney on Thursday and is expected to reach its destination in around 10 to 12 hours.The Pakistan Test team began its journey to Australia from Lah
Kane Williamson's 29th hundred keeps New Zealand on the track after day 2 in Sylhet test
New Zealand have another strong day out in the test match. They finished the day 2 on being 266-8. Kane Williamson's 29th test hundred helped Kiwis going strong the whole day befor
Glenn Phillips runs riot as his 4 wicket haul decimates Bangladesh to 310-9 after day 1
Bangladesh finished their day at 310-9. Mahmudul Hasan Joy's gritty 86 and Nurul Hasan Sohan's quick-fire 29 helped Bangladesh cruise pass 300 mark. On the other hand, New Zealand'
Few senior players likely to be part of India A tour of South Africa Tests, Reports
A group of senior players will reportedly travel to South Africa with the Indian A squad to take part in one of the three scheduled four-day competitions ahead of the two-match Tes
Pakistan announce squad for Australia Test series
Chief selector Wahab Riaz has announced an 18-member Pakistan Test squad for the tour to Australia comprising three matches scheduled from December 14, 2023 to January 7, 2024. Thi
Mark Wood is likely to miss at least three Tests in India due to ILT20 Contract
England pacer Mark Wood is doubtful for the first three games of the five-game Test series against India in January-February 2024.As the reports, England speedster Mark Wood is at
South Africa set to send B-team for Test series against New Zealand
South Africa is expected to play New Zealand in a two-game Test series in February 2024. It is worth noting that the two games of the Test World Cup will be played from February 4,