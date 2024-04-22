Test cricket News
"UK Venues Consider Hosting Test Series between India and Pakistan"
The last Test series between India and Pakistan took place during the 2007/08 season in India, while their last white-ball bilateral series occurred six years later in 2012/13. Eve
"Steve Smith Opens Up About Challenges as Test Opener After David Warner's Retirement"
The legendary Australian cricketer Steve Smith recently talked about the difficulties he's had adjusting to his new position as a Test opener. David Warner's decision to retire fro
BAN vs SL: Watch - Najmul Hossain Shanto attempts one of the worst DRS review for LBW in a moment of brain fade
The skipper of Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto has shocked cricket fans after taking a bizarre review against Sri Lanka. It was the 2nd and final Test match of the two-match serie
Moeen Ali declines McCullum's offer to play Tests in India next year
England all-rounder Moeen Ali has made it clear he will not change his decision to withdraw from Test cricket. Despite a plea from England head coach Brendon McCullum, Moeen remain
Pakistan team sets a unique record in Test cricket history
The Pakistan team started the second of their two-game Test series against Sri Lanka in good style at the Sinhalese Sports Club cricket ground in Colombo.The Pakistani team have se
Stuart Broad becomes second pacer to take 600 Test wickets
England's Stuart Broad became just the fifth bowler to hit 600 Test wickets when he sacked Australia's Travis Head in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday.Veteran Eng
Saud Shakeel joins elite list of Test cricketers
Saud Shakeel added another half century in the first encounter of the two-game Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle.Saud Shakeel has joined an elite group of Test cricketers by s
Sarfaraz Ahmed achieves milestone in Test cricket
Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed scored his 3,000 Test runs on Monday, becoming the first Men In Green wicketkeeper to score as many runs in the long format.Sarfaraz Ah
Shaheen Afridi achieves a major milestone on Test cricket
Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi managed the feat of achieved a total of 100 Test wickets on Sunday, becoming the 19th green shirt player to record a century of wickets in r
You Cannot Rule Him Out, PCB Chief selector on Shadab's future in Test Cricket
Pakistan's chief international Haroon Rasheed believes talented all-rounder Shadab Khan has a future in Test cricket, although he has so far failed to capitalize on the opportuniti
"Finally ICC doing something to save test cricket" - Fans react as ICC are set to take action against franchise leagues to protect Test cricket
Test cricket is considered the purest format in the sport. Despite its originality and top-quality gameplay, the viewership started declining over the years amid the increasing num
Ajinkya Rahane completes 100 Test catches during WTC final
Ajinkya Rahane became the seventh player to take 100 catches for India in Test cricket. Rahane kept Pat Cummins' catch and pulled off the feat as Australia were knocked out of bowl