Sylhet Strikers News
thumb

Shanto joins X ceramics as the Chief Brand Officer

The captain of Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto has joined as the Chief Brand Officer of X ceramics, the top ceramic brand in the country. Najmul Hossain ShantoX ceramics is very p

thumb

Mithun hopes to return to national team again

With the hope that MohammadMithun made his debut in international cricket, Mithun could not match histalent in the national team. In addition to losing his place in the team, heals

thumb

I don't think we've got the momentum yet: Mithun

This year's season of BangladeshPremier League (BPL) is not going well for last season's finalist SylhetStrikers. Sylhet finally got two wins after losing several matches in a row.

thumb

Shanto is our icon player: Mithun

Najmul Hossain Shanto, theregular face of the national team, has not been in good form in this year's BPL.Shanto, who played great for Sylhet Strikers in the previous season, seeme

thumb

Mashrafe is still Sylhet's captain

Sylhet Strikers played the finalunder Mashrafe Bin Mortaza last season. However, in this year's Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL), Sylhet is like a mess. They played 5 consecutive mat

thumb

Sylhet Strikers to wear special jersey on the month of language movement

For Bangladeshis, the month ofFebruary is quite significant for Bengali-speaking people. In this month of1952, Bengali youths poured their fresh blood into the language movement. I

thumb

Sylhet Strikers sign Sanzamul Islam as replacement

Sanzamul Islam did not get a teamin the BPL 2024 players' draft. No franchise signed him in the team, even in adirect contract. But the door was opened for this spinner. The 34-yea

thumb

Chattogram beat Sylhet comfortably by 8 wickets

Chattogram Challengers defeatedSylhet Strikers by 8 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). With this great win, Chattogram have climbed to the

thumb

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza answers his critics

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza himself hassaid several times that he is not fully fit to play Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).However, at the request of the franchise, he has to play to hand

thumb

Aliss Islam's fiery spin display secures easy win for Comilla Victorians

Sylhet Strikers, the finalists ofthe last season, are not seeing victory at all. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's teamlost at home. Comilla Victorians beat Sylhet by 52 runs in the second ma

thumb

Mashrafe responds to Ashraful's comment

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is unfit, heis wasting someone else's place in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) byplaying - Mohammad Ashraful's comments have created a storm in the cricket

thumb

Babar Azam stars in Rangpur's win against Sylhet

Rangpur Riders got a hard-earnedwin against Sylhet Strikers in the 7th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Pakistan star Babar Azam fought alone for Rangpur after falling

