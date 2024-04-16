Sylhet Strikers News
Shanto joins X ceramics as the Chief Brand Officer
The captain of Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto has joined as the Chief Brand Officer of X ceramics, the top ceramic brand in the country. Najmul Hossain ShantoX ceramics is very p
Mithun hopes to return to national team again
With the hope that MohammadMithun made his debut in international cricket, Mithun could not match histalent in the national team. In addition to losing his place in the team, heals
I don't think we've got the momentum yet: Mithun
This year's season of BangladeshPremier League (BPL) is not going well for last season's finalist SylhetStrikers. Sylhet finally got two wins after losing several matches in a row.
Shanto is our icon player: Mithun
Najmul Hossain Shanto, theregular face of the national team, has not been in good form in this year's BPL.Shanto, who played great for Sylhet Strikers in the previous season, seeme
Mashrafe is still Sylhet's captain
Sylhet Strikers played the finalunder Mashrafe Bin Mortaza last season. However, in this year's Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL), Sylhet is like a mess. They played 5 consecutive mat
Sylhet Strikers to wear special jersey on the month of language movement
For Bangladeshis, the month ofFebruary is quite significant for Bengali-speaking people. In this month of1952, Bengali youths poured their fresh blood into the language movement. I
Sylhet Strikers sign Sanzamul Islam as replacement
Sanzamul Islam did not get a teamin the BPL 2024 players' draft. No franchise signed him in the team, even in adirect contract. But the door was opened for this spinner. The 34-yea
Chattogram beat Sylhet comfortably by 8 wickets
Chattogram Challengers defeatedSylhet Strikers by 8 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). With this great win, Chattogram have climbed to the
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza answers his critics
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza himself hassaid several times that he is not fully fit to play Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).However, at the request of the franchise, he has to play to hand
Aliss Islam's fiery spin display secures easy win for Comilla Victorians
Sylhet Strikers, the finalists ofthe last season, are not seeing victory at all. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's teamlost at home. Comilla Victorians beat Sylhet by 52 runs in the second ma
Mashrafe responds to Ashraful's comment
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is unfit, heis wasting someone else's place in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) byplaying - Mohammad Ashraful's comments have created a storm in the cricket
Babar Azam stars in Rangpur's win against Sylhet
Rangpur Riders got a hard-earnedwin against Sylhet Strikers in the 7th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Pakistan star Babar Azam fought alone for Rangpur after falling