Sylhet News
Indian women's team arrive in Bangladesh

In advance of their five-match T20International series against Bangladesh, which begins on April 28, the Indianwomen's cricket team landed in Sylhet yesterday.The visitors, headed

Both Mount Maunganui and Sylhet Test wins feel same, says Shanto

Bangladesh got a historic victoryin Sylhet. They defeated superpowers like New Zealand in Tests. But this isBangladesh's second win against New Zealand in Tests.Earlier, the Tigers

Sylhet could be the venue of Test series against New Zealand

The schedule for the seriesagainst New Zealand has been released. While Mirpur has been chosen as thevenue for the ODI series, the venue for the Test series is yet to be finalized.

Tickets for Bangladesh-Afghanistan T20I series go on sale from Wednesday

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has released the price list for tickets to the upcoming T20I seriesbetween Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The series will consist of two matches. Ami

Bangladesh to do camp in Sylhet in preparation for Ireland series

Bangladesh cricketers will fly toEngland on May 1 to play three matches of the ICC ODI Super League againstIreland. Before that, the national team's practice camp will be held at t

BCB chief assures there will be international matches in Sylhet in near future

In other stadiums of the country,when there is a scarcity of cricketers, in Sylhet, there is a rush for tickets.However, only 13 international matches have been held at this venue

BPL 2023: Ticket prices for Sylhet phase revealed

There is a two-day break in the ongoingBangladesh Premier League (BPL). The Sylhet phase will start after two days.The ticket price for the Sylhet phase has been revealed by Bangla

Women's Asia Cup's schedule announces, all matches to be held in Sylhet

No women international matcheswere held in Bangladesh since October 2018. The long -time drought is going tobe ended next month. This year's Asia Cup will be held in Bangladesh org

Bangladesh is like my home: Moeen Ali

When England visited Bangladesh in 2016, it was learned that all-rounder Moeen Ali is the son-in-law of the country. His wife's family is from Sylhet of Bangladesh. He is in the sa

Pakistan U-19 announce squad for Bangladesh tour

Pakistan U-19 will tour Bangladesh for one Youth Test and five-match Youth ODI series next month.Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 20-member squad for the tour.Pakistan

Zimbabwe ODIs shifted from Chattogram to Sylhet

Bangladesh's upcoming home series against Zimbabwe is scheduled to be held in Dhaka's Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.A

Watson missing out on meeting expectations in BPL

If you want to enlist the biggest names playing this season of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League, Australian all-rounder Shane Watson will be one of the names to appear at the

