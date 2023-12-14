Sussex News
Cheteshwar Pujara rejoins Sussex for 2024 County Championship
“We are pleased to announce the signings of India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Australian batter Daniel Hughes as overseas signings for the 2024 season,” Sussex tweeted.In a m
India pacer Jaydev Unadkat to play for Sussex in County Championship
India pacer Jaydev Unadkat hassigned with Sussex for his maiden season in the County Championship. There, hewill play with his India and Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.As Su
Jofra Archer is on course for return in ODI World Cup
England fans can be a bitoptimistic. English pacer Jofra Archer, who has been struggling with injury,can play in the ODI World Cup to be held in India. Sussex coach Paul Farbracesa
Worcestershire's Azhar Ali is world class player, says Sussex coach Farbrace
SUSSEX head coach Paul Farbrace described Worcestershire's Azhar Ali as a "world-class player in all conditions" after the former Pakistani international batsman produced brilliant
Sussex sign Steve Smith for three Championship matches
Sussex have secured the signingof Australian star cricketer Steven Smith for three LV= Insurance CountyChampionship matches in May.Smith will have the opportunityto prepare for Aus
Steve Smith in talks with Sussex over short-term contract ahead of Ashes
Former Australian Test skipper Steve Smith is reportedly in talks with Sussex Cricket County Club over a possible short-term deal ahead of Ashes 2023, which begins in June 2023.Pro
Cheteshwar Pujara re-signs Sussex for the season 2023
Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has signed a new contract for the English county of Sussex for the 2023 season. The 34-year-old said he was happy to be back with Sussex next season
Jofra Archer Extends 1 year contract with Sussex
The 27-year-old was ruled out for the season with a stress fracture in his lower back and has not played since last July following two elbow surgeries.England pace sensation Jofra
Watch: Rashid Khan emulates MS Dhoni's helicopter shot in T20 Blast 2021
Afghanistan prospect Rashid Khan knows how to put on a good show especially in the T20 version. Be it batting, bowling and fielding, he has always done his best to help the team. A
Robinson takes short break from cricket
England and Sussex cricketer Ollie Robinson has taken a short break from all forms of cricket following social media furore.Robinson, who made his Test debut at Lord's last week, w
ECB advise Archer to undergo surgery
In the latest development, the England Cricket Board advised top pacer Jofra Archer to undergo surgery in a bid to heal his right elbow injury. The Barbados-born pacer is likely to
I really did start hating cricket during India tour: Bess
England spinner Dom Bess has revealed that he had started hating cricket after a long stay in bio-bubble in the tour of India in February-March this year.He also said that it was a