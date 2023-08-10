Surrey Jaguars News
Litton Das chooses his World XI
Bangladesh batter Litton Das hasreturned home after playing Global T20 Canada. He has also become the brandambassador of an organization today (August 10). Faced with the media the
Sherfane Rutherford wins four awards in one night including 1/2 acre land in USA
Caribbean batter SherfaneRutherford performed brilliantly in the recently-concluded Global T20 Canadaincluding the final. In the final, he played an unbeaten innings of 38 runs off
How was Litton Das' performance in Global T20 Canada?
Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das gota chance to play only a match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. Litton’sdesire to play in a franchise league for a whole season after
Montreal Tigers clinch GT20 Canada season 3 title with thrilling last-ball win
The TD Cricket Arena in Bramptonwas packed to the rafters as Montreal Tigers were anointed champions of theseason three of Global T20 Canada, following a sensation last ball victor
Montreal Tigers secure thrilling win, set to clash with Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada final
Qualifier 2 of Global T20 Canadasaw the Montreal Tigers defeat the Vancouver Knights to secure a covetedposition in the finals. Their efforts with the ball were led by Abbas Afridi
Litton's Surrey Jaguars into final with convincing win over Vancouver Knights
The playoff stages of the Global T20Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over theVancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.
Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers, Brampton Wolves secure top four spots in Global T20 Canada
The final day of the league phaseof Global T20 Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars down the Mississauga Panthers tosecure the top berth on the points table. Jaguars chased down their tar
Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights victorious with commanding performances
In yet another day of excitingcricket at the Global T20 Canada, both victors registered dominant victories.The Surrey Jaguars defeated the Brampton Wolves chasing their target of 1
Afif not going to Canada despite getting chance in Global T20 League
Afif Hossain was called up toCanada's Global T20 Franchise League. He was supposed to leave the country onJuly 30 to participate in this tournament. But he couldn't go to Canada ev
Afif Hossain to play for Litton Das' Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada
Bangladesh all-rounder Afif Hossainhas joined another Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das’ team Surrey Jaguars inGlobal T20 League Canada. Although Shakib Al Hasan left Canada and trav
Litton's Surrey Jaguars, Shakib's Montreal Tigers register win in Global T20 Canada
Tuesday saw another day ofexhilarating cricket at the Global T20 Canada at the TD Arena in Brampton. Thefirst encounter of the day was reduced to 18 overs a side after a delayed st
Bangladesh umpire Masudur Rahman to officiate in Global T20 Canada
There are not many famous umpiresof Bangladesh in international cricket. Masudur Rahman Mukul is one of thosewho are doing well in recent times. Now he is going to do umpiring in a